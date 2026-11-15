PHOTOS: H-E-B gives $1 million in grocery gift cards to 10,000 Texas shoppers

H-E-B handed out $1 million in surprise holiday help, giving 10,000 Texas shoppers $100 gift cards picked at random during its Home for the Holidays event, plus seasonal samples, family activities, and discounts.

Scattered storms still in the forecast today but severe risk very low. Line of showers moves east into I-35 corridor. H-E-B handed out $1 million in surprise holiday help, giving 10,000 Texas shoppers $100 gift cards picked at random during its Home for the Holidays event, plus seasonal samples, family activities, and discounts.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B surprised 10,000 shoppers across Texas with $100 gift cards on Saturday, giving away $1 million to help cover grocery bills during its Home for the Holidays event, the company said. Employees at every H-E-B store in Texas randomly picked customers. During their store visits, shoppers learned that they would receive an H-E-B gift card to help pay for their purchases.

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The statewide holiday event also featured seasonal product samples, family activities, and holiday discounts, all part of the business's year-round efforts to support Texans. San Antonio deputies are searching for missing 20-year-old Robert Segura Jr., last seen Thursday morning near Alamo Ranch Parkway leaving for work in a Ford Ranger . His phone is off.

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