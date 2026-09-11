Trump says Dana White press secretary offer was a joke; White says he has zero political aspirations

President Donald Trump told reporters he was only kidding when he floated UFC CEO Dana White as White House press secretary, while White took the briefing podium to say he has no political ambitions.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that his suggestion to make UFC CEO Dana White his White House press secretary was only a joke, speaking at a White House press briefing where White himself made a surprise appearance at the podium.

Trump Clarifies Dana White Joke

Trump told reporters he floated White's name during a difficult news cycle. We were having a very bad press day, and I said: I do not know why I thought of his name, Trump said. He has been my friend for a long time. I said: You know, I think I am going to get Dana White to be my new press secretary.

Also read Trump shares cartoon of UFC CEO Dana White as White House press secretary on Truth Social

Trump said he made the remark to a group of reporters and that was it. I was sort of kidding, and then they wrote the story as though I was not kidding, he said. The president made the surprise appearance in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room to address reports that he had reached out to White for the role. White then took the podium and shut down any rumors of entering government service.

I have zero political aspirations, White said. I was at a fight for Zuffa Boxing in London when he called me and told me that he had done this, and the last 24 hours of my life have been insane. White also said he never explicitly told Trump no regarding the position. When asked how he could handle multiple jobs at the same time, White replied that he has a lot of jobs already.

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He also said he has zero political aspirations. During the briefing, White was asked who would win in a hypothetical fight between Trump and former President Joe Biden, taking age and weight out of the equation. It would be very bad. Yeah, I think it would be very bad, White said.

White Praises Trump Resilience

I cannot believe you actually have questions for me. White praised Trump in emotional terms. He is the toughest, most resilient human being that I have ever met in my entire life, White said. Many times during the last eight or 10 years, I have told him: Why?

Why do you keep doing this? But as tough and as resilient as I thought he was, after he got shot, he proved he is a one-of-one unique human being. Trump said even former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would agree that White would be good for the job, but said there is only one problem. Trump also said there is only one Dana, and he is great.

I do not know. You would not mess around with him so much, Trump said before boarding Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday with pictures of White and UFC fighters. I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States, Trump wrote.

I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!

UFC Video Sparks Press Room Chaos

A video posted on Sunday showed White at the podium, also depicting UFC fighters attacking the reporters in the press briefing room. On Saturday, White said he would meet with Trump on Monday to discuss the president's job offer. The briefing came after Trump reportedly reached out to White for the role following a difficult news cycle. Trump made the surprise appearance to address those reports directly.

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White took the podium to address reporters and shut down any rumors of entering government service. White said he was at a fight for Zuffa Boxing in London when Trump called him and told him he had done this. White said the last 24 hours of his life had been insane.

He also said he has zero political aspirations and never explicitly told Trump no. White was asked about a hypothetical fight between Trump and Biden, with age and weight removed from the equation. He said it would be very bad. He also said he could not believe reporters actually had questions for him. White described Trump as the toughest and most resilient human being he has ever met.

He said he has asked Trump many times over the last eight or 10 years why he keeps doing this. White said that after Trump was shot, he proved he is a one-of-one unique human being. Trump said Leavitt would agree White would be good for the job, but noted there is only one problem. He also said there is only one Dana and he is great.

Trump said people would not mess around with him so much. Trump made those comments before boarding Air Force One in West Palm Beach on Sunday. Trump's Truth Social post on Saturday included pictures of White and UFC fighters. Trump wrote that White had been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States.

He requested that White bring assistants including Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. Trump said those people are needed to defend against the Lunatic Left. He said Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other and urged him to take the job. A video on Sunday showed White at the podium and also depicted UFC fighters attacking reporters in the press briefing room.

On Saturday, White said he would meet with Trump on Monday to discuss the job offer. White said he has a lot of jobs already when asked how he could handle multiple roles at once. The briefing took place in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. The event was photographed by Chip Somodevilla of Getty Images and Mandel Ngan of AFP via Getty Images.

The exchange followed Trump's weekend joke about White, which Trump later clarified was not serious. White used the podium to say he has no political aspirations and that the last 24 hours had been insane.