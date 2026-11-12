PHOTOS: Crews search rubble after deadly Brooklyn building collapse

WSYX ABC 6 is On Your Side, providing local news, first warning weather forecasts and alerts, traffic updates, consumer advocacy, and the latest information about sports, politics, law enforcement, community events, government waste, and much more, including ABC network news and entertainment programming.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Members of FDNY watch as clean up begins at the scene of a partial building collapsed on November 12, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Eight people have been confirmed killed and 17 others injured after a three-story building partially collapsed into an open construction site at Bedford Ave. and Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn. One person dead, police search for suspect after shooting in southeast ColumbusTeen shot in the head in Whitehall by his friend, hospitalized in critical condition A late-night shooting in Whitehall left a 17-year-old hospitalized with critical injuries and an 18-year-old in custody facing charges.

Advertisement

Just after 10 p.m. last night, officers were called to Robinwood Avenue, just offColumbus City Schools board backed most of a $50M budget-cut plan and recommended closing Highland Elementary. With cash projected negative by 2030, leaders cite underused buildings and bus changes as parents protest.