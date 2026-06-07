Photojournalist hit by car outside Delaney Hall in Newark

The Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark saw fresh tension Friday night after protesters confronted cars leaving the facility. There were also physical clashes with police, and a photojournalist was hit by a car amid the chaos. Video recorded by a freelance videographer showed the chaotic scenes in front of the center.

The Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark saw fresh tension Friday night after protesters confronted cars leaving the facility. There were also physical clashes with police, and a photojournalist was hit by a car amid the chaos.

Video recorded by a freelance videographer showed the chaotic scenes in front of the center. In one video, protesters are seen physically putting their bodies in front of vehicles of what supposedly were workers leaving. Protesters were seen banging on windows and kicking cars as they exited. One man who placed himself in the lane was clipped by a car.

A photojournalist was hit and partially dragged by a car. The photographer was conscious after the injury and could be heard speaking. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The car appeared to remain on the scene at least immediately after the hit.

NBC New York reached out to Newark's Dept. of Public Safety to find out if a police report was filed and if anyone was charged. They would not answer, directing us to the federal Dept. of Homeland Security A DHS spokesperson told News 4 in a statement,"This incident occurred between rioters and GEO group employees exiting the facility where they work.

" The statement added,"we remind members of the media to exercise caution. ” It also says covering the protests quote “does come with risks -- though our officers take every reasonable precaution to mitigate those dangers to those exercising protected first amendment rights.

" NBC New York reached out to GEO Group, the private prison company that operates Delaney Hall, but the company had not responded as of Saturday evening. Another instance shows a worker trying to leave asking protesters to let him by. The person can be heard saying"I’m asking nicely, may I please leave? ”In another scene, an ICE officer cocked his weapon, yelling"back up!

" as the confrontations between ICE and protesters became physical. Some in the crowd screamed"freedom of the press" after an ice officer was seen taking a photographer's equipment. Another ICE officer was seen grabbing a man that he says threatened his life.

"There are people inside that are not being given medical assistance, not allowed to see their families so we’re out here protesting for their freedom," said"Allison," a protester from Pennsylvania. "Allison" -- who spoke to News 4 in the light of day -- said the scene at night is out of control.

"People are coming out after they’ve been in there all day, you know I’m not defending that, it’s just… I won’t be here when it gets dark, that’s -- It gets bad after the sun goes down. " On Thursday, Newark’s mayor announced that police would be scaling back their presence at the privately-owned facility, citing that GEO Group has its own private security.

That came after the mayor initially put control of protests in the hands of his city’s police following more than a week of clashes between protesters with ICE and state police.





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