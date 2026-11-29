A photographer spent ten years documenting the world's greatest mass celebrations, from Glastonbury to India's Holi. Photographer José Antonio Rosas has brought together his decade-long archive of powerful black-and-white images documenting some of the world’s largest cultural and religious gatherings in his new book 'Somewhere We Feel Free.

A photographer spent a decade documenting the world’s greatest mass celebrations, from Glastonbury to India’s Holi. Photographer José Antonio Rosas has brought together his archive of powerful black-and-white images documenting some of the world’s largest cultural and religious gatherings in his new book,Qoyllur Rit’i Festival, Ocongate, Peru, June 2023 © José Antonio Rosas Rosas has photographed seven major gatherings across four continents, capturing moments of collective joy, devotion and connection.

His project began atOver the following ten years, he pursued that feeling through crowds at some of the world’s great celebrations, from music festivals and religious pilgrimages to cultural traditions. His photographs include the celebrations of Holi in India, Christmas in Lalibela, the dances of Candelaria in Peru, the pilgrimage to Qoyllur Rit’i in the Andes, the vast crowds of Kumbh Mela, and Brazil’s Carnaval.

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Qoyllur Rit’i Festival, Ocongate, Peru, June 2023 © José Antonio RosasThrough these gatherings, Rosas found a common desire to step outside everyday life and experience a sense of release and connection with others. Although these mass celebration events differ in culture, geography and purpose, they share a common feature: the suspension of ordinary life and the collective expression of emotion.