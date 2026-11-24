A tripod accident sent this photographer's Nikon D750 plummeting 150 feet off a cliff.

A photographer didn’t expect to see her camera again after it plunged 150 feet off a cliff in Arkansas — until a well-known photographer stepped in.that on November 19, Heinrichs was hiking on Hawksbill Crag in the Upper Buffalo Wilderness.

Hawksbill Crag is a magnet for photographers thanks to the unusual way it juts out over the oak-hickory forest.mounted on a tripod.

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“I turned around for maybe five seconds or so and turned back around to my camera and I saw it falling off the side of a cliff,” Heinrichs tellsThe problem? One of the tripod legs wasn’t locked properly, causing it to fall over. This is normally bad enough without the camera going over a huge cliff. Hawksbill Crag.

|The photographer turned to a local Facebook page, Our Buffalo River, explaining that she “had a camera mishap” and that her D750 was now at the bottom of Hawksbill Crag. Tim Ernst, a wilderness and nature photographer who is based in northern Arkansas, saw the post and responded..

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“So that was an easy call on my part. I literally jumped up and took off and headed to the Crag. ” And it turns out that Heinrichs is a fan of Ernst, who is a well-established photographer whose work has appeared in“I’ve followed Tim Ernst for years,” says Heinrichs.

“And so for him to be the one to reach out and do that it, I was starstruck a little bit. ”“I immediately knew it was not good because the lens that was on it had actually separated,” says Ernst. It appears the camera is beyond repair, but Heinrichs says she’s grateful to Ernst for reaching out and trying. She does plan to replace the camera.