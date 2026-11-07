Prince William Broke Up With Kate Before Engagement To Ensure Forever; Kate in Remission From Cancer

Official photographer Chris Edwards recalls how Prince William ended his relationship with Kate Middleton to ensure the marriage would last before their 2011 wedding.

Prince William intentionally broke up with Kate Middleton before their official engagement to test their commitment and ensure their marriage would last forever. Royal photographer Chris Edwards, who documented the couple throughout their relationship, recently shared intimate details of this dramatic pre-engagement strategy. Edwards recalled an emotionally charged thirty-minute phone conversation where William initiated the breakup. This strategic pause occurred years before their eventual wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Royal expert Robert Jobson details these events in his forthcoming book titled Catherine, the Princess of Wales. The publication is scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 6. Jobson explains that William wanted absolute certainty before asking for Kate's hand in marriage. Edwards witnessed the aftermath of this decision and observed how the couple appeared during their subsequent official photocall. He noted that they appeared incredibly happy and described them as a good team.

Also read Photographer Jeff Burton Lets It All Hang Out for Jeremy Scott

Edwards, who is eighty-six years old, recalled a candid interaction with the couple during their engagement announcement. He stated that Princess Kates hand was shaking with nerves when she presented the ring. He asked her to hold it steady until he could capture a sharp image of the diamond. Edwards said he needed to get a picture of that specific moment. He remembered telling her to hang on and hold it steady just till he got the ring sharp. The resulting photograph captured the intense emotions of the moment.

When asked about the breakup, Edwards shared his direct question to the future King. He asked William what he broke up for. William replied because he wanted to be sure. He said he wanted this marriage to last forever. Edwards expressed confidence in the union, stating he thought it would last. Jobson also noted that William wished them all the best. He described the couple as incredibly happy and a good team every time he sees them now.

Advertisement

The couple celebrated their wedding at Londons Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. The event drew global attention as commoners continued to stand in awe of the royal union. William and Kate first met a decade earlier while studying history at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Since their wedding, they have expanded their family to include three children. Prince George is thirteen years old, Princess Charlotte is aged eleven, and Prince Louis is seven years old.

Princess Kate Middleton faced significant health challenges in recent years, including an undisclosed form of cancer. She revealed in January 2025 that she was in remission following a course of chemotherapy. Her husband, Prince William, has been vocal about her strength as a mother and wife. He described her as essential to their family. He stated they could not cope without her support during difficult times. William gushed that she was an amazing mum and an amazing wife.

Prince William expressed pride in how Princess Kate returned to her royal duties with ease after her treatment. He noted that she had been through a great deal in the previous couple of years. The couple recently returned from an Italian trip, which Princess Kate had looked forward to significantly. William observed that she returned from the trip buzzing with energy. He was really glad it went really well for her.

William described Kates professional dedication to her early years causes. He noted that she spends a lot of time looking through paperwork. He joked that he fights to get past her in the bedroom because of the lined-up reading. Edwards said she is a proper pro on her patronage for early years. He mentioned that most evenings he is fighting to get past in the bedroom. This paperwork is ready to read before she sleeps.

Advertisement

The King was so pleased it went well for her in Italy. He emphasized her resilience during her recovery period. The Princess has shown remarkable strength in handling extensive duties. Her return to public life has been marked by renewed energy. This energy was evident in her recent travels and official engagements. The family continues to navigate public life with renewed vigor.

The upcoming book by Robert Jobson will provide more context on these personal moments. It offers insight into the private thoughts of the Prince of Wales. The narrative highlights the deliberate steps taken to secure their future. Edwards photographic records provide visual proof of their bond. His memories add a human layer to the royal story.

The story of William and Kate continues to captivate the public. Their journey from university students to parents of three is well documented. The challenges they faced, including health issues, have been met with resilience. Their commitment to duty and family remains strong. The details of their pre-engagement breakup show their dedication to permanence. This dedication has paid off in their long and happy union.