The daughter of Joy Division's Ian Curtis tells us about her new exhibition Tower, unemployed horses, and all things England.

has a knack for transience. Her sentences are pithy and her pictures are taken as if captured in mid-air. The first time I met her, we’d agreed to have a drink by the Gare du Nord before she headed back to London.

When she approached me on the cold, crowded terrace, the first thought I had was how she appears to have mastered the realm of time in the way only a true photographer can; I registered dignity, relief, and a shy curiosity. The last-minute hangout ahead of our scheduled interview had been Curtis’s idea, brought out of a desire to ensure I was normal, I gathered.

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She’s the daughter of Ian Curtis of Joy Division fame, and such an addendum can complicate one’s relationship with vulnerability. But I don’t care much for biographical facts. I wanted to know how Curtis—whose work incites the same emotional impulse in me as a full-blooded bass line—dreams. Imagination and space are closely connected, and her work is a sublimation of the two rooted in memory, history’s affective peer.

As we glossed over the conspicuous fact that I’d shown up to our conversation with a freshly-bleached head of crunchy 2b hair, we got to talking about logistics the way only two strangers with a talent for never cutting to the chase can. After setting up her new photography showat Galerie Arnaud Lefebvre, Curtis was off to Milan for a work trip.

I asked whether she finds it tiring spending so much time on the road.exhibition, which took place during the film festival. It was very cool to be a part of something like that. Mostly, since I wasn’t there, I had FOMO. It looked like a great time to be in Venice.as an exit project coinciding with you leaving Manchester for good.

What has been drawing you back over the years? I have very good friends in Manchester and it’s close to where I’m from, Cheshire, where my family are. And Manchester’s less expensive than London, though it has gone up in recent years. It feels like much artistic novelty has come out of this not too enormous city.

I wonder how something like that occurs, or whether it’s mere chance? Probably the weather has something to do with it, perhaps people are indoors more. Also, in a non-big city, everything’s less on a plate. I’m really in awe of the English countryside.

It looks so lush. I imagine people still get around on horseback there. I had a choice once to either save money for driving school or sign up for riding lessons. I still can’t drive.

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Oh, this was like ten years ago. I was really passionate about it for a while. The first stable I took classes in though, in the hills, was a children’s riding school. I was the only adult in class.

Not necessarily! We’d always be switching horses. I remember one that was really scared of minions, you know, the small, yellow things. Yeah, there was an obstacle course with minion cartoon cutouts for obstacles for some reason.

And for this horse not to freak out, it was a whole affair of having to move the minions. There was also one that got demoted from working at the police to this riding gig. He was scared of traffic. Another one just hated bridges.

Like he’d come up to a bridge all normal and then just freeze. Among other things, there was just a lot of falling involved. There’s a saying one of the children’s moms at the riding school taught me: “Seven falls makes a horse woman. ”I know.

Where I’m from in Cheshire, there’s a lot of cows as well—milk cows. You know that’s where the Cheshire cat got its name? They say she grins because she had a lot of cream from the milk cows. But don’t quote me on that.

Anyways, I went to a village school. In the morning, before class, these dairy cows would always be in your way. The cows are crossing the road was the most normal excuse for being late. As a person from the northwest, I feel that the southeast should not feel like home, but weirdly it does.

When I returned to London, for this my third stint, I was walking through the neighborhood where I lived the first time, in 2010 I think it was, and it felt like I’d never left. As though the subsequent time in Manchester never happened, as though it was just something I dreamt. I like to be as comfortable as possible! I think novelty is important.

But being comfortable helps to get things done. It’s harder to concentrate if you’re physically uncomfortable. When I’m away, I feel so glad that I have my desk at home set up properly, everything in the right place, at the right height, and that I have a mattress I like. Also, if you’re comfortable—physically, in your surroundings, in yourself—there’s a kind of active relaxation.

It can happen if I’m taking photos somewhere very familiar, and also I can be doing something, like the washing up, and I’ll get an idea or something I’m working on will make sense. I think routine gives you space to find or see the novelty. You said you were already toying with your grandfather’s camera as a child. How did you get back to it as an adult?

Although sporadic, it never really went away. Then, as an adult, I took the Art Foundation course at my local college and realized photography was a real option and that I could study at art school. Once, I photographed dolls. Mostly photographed my younger brother.

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I do tend to photograph parts of my life. I was always interested in locations and landscapes. But when I was younger, I couldn’t get my head around how to do what I wanted to do. Sometimes.

Though I think film sets involve too many people for me—amazing people, but it’s just not my kind of thing. Yet I do like to play with moving image. I was an extra on, a friend from high school wanted to do it and for me to do it with her, and possibly I should’ve said no! It wasn’t a normal extra experience in that I’d already spent time on set and met everyone.

But it was interesting to see different aspects of the filmmaking process in that I went to wardrobe and to hair and make-up—that I really enjoyed, and I guess is maybe special treatment for an extra. However, the actual filming of a riot scene was brutal. It was fun explaining to my dentist how exactly my tooth got chipped.

But when I was a student, with a friend from my photography course and my brother, we had what I think is a more typical extras experience for. We wore our own clothes and most of it was just sitting around waiting in a pub near the set. We didn’t know what to expect and so weren’t prepared, all the other extras had books or work to get on with. My brother curled up and went to sleep.

Though at various points actors did pop in, which was ace. During the actual filming—it was a much smaller location than the scene inand not a riot—we loved watching the director and cinematographer at work, being in that space is very different to observing during a standard set visit. A dream of a day’s work for a pair of photography students! We either watched telly or listened to music, then we went to the pub.

After the pub, more telly or music, maybe we played cards. There was a game called Shithead. Often we watched a film, sometimes we’d just drive round the countryside—or not. I remember waiting forever for a badger to move out the road.

Everyone smoked and drank loads of tea. I remember laughing a lot. Mid to late-twenties was in Manchester, so I guess I maybe danced more, saw more live music, but it’s not as vivid as the late 90s/early 00s small town days. Your photographs feel to me as if already being captured from a future moment while being taken.

Like an instantaneous, fundamental contortion of time. Talk about melancholy. Which of the four Ancient Greek temperaments do you correspond with best? There’s sanguine, choleric, melancholic, and phlegmatic, I gather.

I suspect that I often take photos in order to process and then not remember. I’m interested in memory in that everyone remembers differently, has their own version. There are facts but the truth varies. I think photographs can be both document and myth—something in between.

Now that you mentioned myth, I find that myth-making is one of the most fascinating ways of understanding the modern age. It’s been around forever, but you don’t have to be a god to be the stuff of legend anymore. Thinking about truth versus myth, I’m glad that people have stopped saying that the camera never lies. I always hated that.

Yes. Amazing in that I feel very sure of what I’m doing creatively, I know how I want to spend my time and so on, and rubbish all at once. Maybe less pressure because I don’t give a shit, I just want to do what I want to do and have more experience and the confidence that brings. I feel like an adult teenager, actually.

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