With a new book, the It-girl shooter trains her lens on Clairo, Rachel Sennott, Emily Ratajkowski—and the mythology of the movie star.

There’s a reason why Morgan Maher has become the go-to photographer for It girls everywhere. Her 2023 debut book,, took a tired trope and turned it into something new—through her lens, an intimate shoot with a subject in her most private space, her bed, becomes a setting for self-authorship and a playful exploration of femininity, rather than an exercise in exploitation or voyeurism.

, a 350-page glossy tome in print by Friend Editions, the Maryland-born photographer shifts that setting to the rooms, pools, and sets of Hollywood. She keeps her subjects—the models include a cast of Maher’s friends and frequent collaborators, like Rachel Sennott, Emily Ratajkowski, JT, True Whitaker, and Clairo—but places them in the usually New York-based Maher’s new home of Los Angeles.ahead of her book’s publication.

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“How do you preserve the heart of girlhood within this mythology? ”Maher tried to answer that question, in part, by switching up her own process, working with a bigger crew than she was used to, using continuous film lighting, and using French Aaton motion picture cameras loaded with 16mm film for the first time.

“It still felt like it was just me and her and my small camera,” she says. But the change in medium made the shoots feel more like film sets.

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“There’s a different way talent reacts to a flash or the sound of a shutter, versus the way they’re moving,” she added. “You can get those in-between moments. ”Movies are a relatively new fascination for Maher.

“I was a fashion girlie before that,” she said. She worked at Marc Jacobs and spent about three years assisting the casting director, Anita Bitton, until her own photography took off. Recently, she fell for the screen tests for Paul Thomas Anderson’s, which she found on YouTube.

“In some of the camera tests, they’re not even in makeup or hair,” she said of her inspiration. Most of the book’s subjects are longtime friends, and that ease and familiarity shows up in the photos.

“I would never want a girl to do something that I wouldn’t do or that she doesn’t feel comfortable with,” Maher said. The photos capture a fantasy, from the lights to the hair and makeup; Maher wanted every model to feel like “an exciting version of themselves that they don’t get to be every day. ” Subjects like Matilde Lucidi even invented character names for themselves for the shoots.

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“I always want to make a woman look beautiful,” Maher said. “I never want to make them in an uncomfortable position or an unflattering angle. ” The result, she said, “feels a bit girl next door, but so heightened at the same time. ”The moving image may be where Maher is headed next.

When she cut a short vignette for each woman from their shoot’s footage, nearly every one of them posted the video rather than the stills. Asked whether she’d like to make a film, Maher doesn’t hesitate.

“Yes, I want to make a movie. I just need to write it all down. ”