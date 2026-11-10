Photographer Killed While Capturing Vintage Airplane

Tributes have been paid.

A photographer has died after she was struck by a vintage airplane that she was taking pictures of. Pamela Haselton, 67, was attempting to move a tripod out of the plane’s path on Friday shortly after it had landed at a private airfield in Essex County, New York.

The 1942 Aeronca L-3 single-engine, two-seat aircraft had just landed and was taxiing toward its hangar. The aircraft was being flown by James Catalano, 77, who says he did not see the camera or Haselton before the accident.that both Haselton and Catalano were from Wilmington, a small town located within Adirondack Park. Police say that Haselton had been using the tripod to take photos of the Aeronca L-3, which she had positioned on the runway.

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When the plane touched down and approached, she tried to move the tripod. An autopsy found that Haselton suffered massive injuries, and despite attempts to save her life at the scene, she was pronounced dead. Her death has been ruled an accident. Tributes have been paid to Haselton, who, according to her friends, lived life to the full.

“Pam had a deep love for nature and the beautiful Adirondack region she called home. An avid hiker and passionate photographer, she was often out the door in pursuit of a beautiful sunrise, a breathtaking sunset, or another opportunity to capture the natural wonders around her,” the Town of Wilmington“Whether exploring woodland trails, photographing mountain landscapes, or admiring the changing seasons, Pam found endless joy in the beauty of the world around her.

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Through her photography, she shared that beauty with countless others, inspiring an appreciation for the places she held so dear. ”, the Wilmington E. M. Cooper Memorial Public Library held an exhibition of her photos back in May. It also paid tribute to her.

“Pam was a treasured member of our Library Friends and a former board member. She was an absolute dynamo, with an infectious spirit and an energy that touched so many in our community. ”that the photographer was the type to “climb a mountain at 3 AM to see the sunrise. ”