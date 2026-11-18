Her new memoir I Regret I Am Able to Attend is out now

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Since the early ‘90s, photographer Jessica Craig-Martin has captured high society from unusual angles. She zooms in on air kisses and other mannered gestures, cleavage in couture gowns, high heels and the floors typically omitted from pristine event documentation, straddling the line between fashion photography and art portraiture. , out now, tells the story of how she got there. Craig-Martin details her bohemian childhood, wild friendships, and volatile young marriage with the effervescence that fills her compositions.

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The story begins with the photographer’s parents, artists Michael Craig-Martin and Jan Hashey, who meet at the Yale School of Art. They have Jessica, then swiftly separate after revelations that they’re both having affairs, and Michael comes out as gay. From there, Craig-Martin experiences a peripatetic childhood, eventually settling into her mother’s SoHo loft. Her creative milieu includes gallerist Paula Cooper and artists Elizabeth Murray, Jennifer Bartlett, and Joel Shapiro, along with their children.

Craig-Martin gets a job at high-end grocer Dean and Deluca , where Basquiat comes in to buy smoked eel for a strange supper. Artists Brice and Helen Marden hire her to babysit their daughters, and soon she’s off to Morocco and Greece with the family. Instead of attending college, Craig-Martin receives an alternative education as she lands a gig waitressing at Brian McNally’s celebrity-filled restaurant Indochine.

She flies to London to start a job as a fashion assistant at Anna Wintour’sVanity FairThroughout the memoir, Craig-Martin captures the colorful characters who parade in and out of her life, and around a rapidly evolving New York City.spoke to Craig-Martin about her writing process and her shifting understanding of gender in the art world. We were on the telephone, and the artist was visiting “I Am Plane Image,” a show of Brice Marden’s paintings at Gagosian in Chelsea.

A guard reprimanded her for getting too close to a painting.

“When I was a kid, one was encouraged to touch the art,” she told me. “A lot of art was activated by the viewer. And now someone’s always saying: ‘Excuse me! ’ ‘Excuse me!

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’”You’re a society photographer whose pictures conjure an entire milieu. Your book does something similar, but with language. How do you think about the relationship between writing and photography? It’s the same brain, making different things.

With photography, I never thought about what I was going to make before I made it. I’d see something with my camera, and I’d have to grab it. It’s a wonderful feeling of adrenaline, and it’s similar to looking for the next word. Everything just disappears.

There’s a loss of self in the process, and you become your purest self. With the camera, I felt a certain freedom. I really didn’t know much about photography, because it wasn’t a popular medium with my parents and their friends. And from Brice, I understood this freedom to put what you want in a picture.

You can leave things out, push it around until it works, make it as weird as you want. If you feel like cutting off the top of a head in a photograph, try it! I knew certain photographers, but not society photographers like Tina Barney and Larry Fink. I only knew a few pictures of Weegee’s.

There was a lot for me to discover. If I’d seen more of this work, I would have felt inadequate. In this case, ignorance was bliss. Academic training can make you self-conscious.

I didn’t have anything to unlearn. She was right about everything she said. But it is extreme. I mean, we want doctors and we need other professions.

But I think all artists believe this, as did all of us art brats who grew up in this kind of crazy, free-range situation. Art comes first. Everything else comes afterwards. It’s what we are in the truest form.

Good work rises to the top. Then again, not everyone whose work is good has been correctly honored or addressed. Women and people of color were left out of the discourse. Your mother also says that Indochine is where you became a photographer.

I was raised in the very lean 60s and 70s, and then suddenly New York just was drunk on money overnight. And this job threw me into the middle of it. It was a hot seat to view all this excess. I found my subject matter there.

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Everything’s moving at once, and I keep that feeling when I’m taking a photograph: there’s a lot of motion in my pictures, and I’m capturing the feet or I’m above the person or I’m not where a photographer would normally be. Jeanne Greenberg calls it my “drunken lens. ”New York is still New York. We lose a lot with the corporatization of the city.

But that’s global. It’s the same fuckers in every city making it into glass, concrete, steel with a bank in the bottom of the building and a Starbucks. It’s more painful here because New York is my city. But you can’t be too nostalgic because it’s also about speed and change.

If you get stuck, you’re missing the point. The sex appeal is now in Brooklyn. I’m an old fart now, I don’t hang out, but I know there are young people who are opening galleries, making good art. It’s just harder and harder to find a crack in the sidewalk to grow out of.

Towards the end of the book, during your marriage to artist Ashley Bickerton, you write that you made “Art Wife Curry. ” That comes shortly after your mention of Rirkrit Tiravanija making curry at 303 Gallery, which he just calls “art. ” You write about the covert sexism in the art world vs. the overt sexism in the restaurant world. In the writing process, did you come to think any differently about how gender had shaped you?

Yeah. When you’re naive and you’re a young woman, you’re experiencing these invisible forces pushing you around, or men are behaving in a certain way, and you’re used to it. It’s like air. You don’t see it.

And not just writing the book, but getting older, you can really see the forces that pulled you this way or that, where you felt a limitation. When I look back, I think:? Women second guess themselves a great deal more than men. Men push and then afterwards sayAnd then everyone claps.

That’s not the classic woman’s story. There are corrections happening, and many of them are very well-deserved. It’s about confidence. Being an unquestioning force in the world and feeling like you have a right to be seen on the wall, have just as big a studio as your husband or partner.

If you go to the Krasner Pollock home in Springs in Long Island, his studio was famously the barn, a giant empty space. And hers was this tiny room. That would be the normal order of things. That’s the way it was in my family, even though I thought of my parents as liberated.

My mother was considered a star at Yale, and as soon as she left and had a baby, she was a mother first, artist second. My parents’ generation thought they had dealt with a lot of this second classing of women, and they really hadn’t. The book ends when you're around 35, your marriage is over, and your photography career has finally begun. Why end there?

Will there be a Volume 2? Good question. There might be. But I’ve also told my friends to tie me up and duct tape me to a wall if I ever start to try, because this was so difficult to make. I’m already forgetting how dreadful I found the experience.