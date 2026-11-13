Photographer brings Filipino convenience store to Austin for magazine launch party

The two-day free event is part of the Austin Studio Tour and will feature Filipino artists, food vendors and music.

From left, Mitchel Dumlao, videographer with Creative Haven; Lauren Yap, filmmaker; Kat Wen-ske of Team Audio, Future Enemy; Travis San Pedro, Sacheverell and The Philippines Store; Nae of Kindfolk Apothecary; Chester Rivera, photographer, The Black Rose Studio; and Girlyne of Bamboo Flowers Studio pose for a photoshoot for TAYO NA sa Sari-Sari Store magazine.

Mabuhay is a Filipino greeting meeting"Live long!

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" A magazine that highlights Filipino artists and makers will come to life in East Austin this weekend. The 55,000-square-foot Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex will turn into a sari-sari store — a small family-owned neighborhood convenience store in the Philippines — to celebrate the launch of TAYO NA sa Sari-Sari Store. It’s the third and final issue of the TAYO NA magazine.means “let’s go,” according to photographer Joi Conti, the magazine’s founder.

She created the magazine as a “yellow pages” for Filipino artists in Austin. The first issue, which was published in 2023, featured local designers Andrew Dunlavey, Bobby Dixon and Himaya Manawari and grocery stores such as Filipino Asian Mart and Round Rock Asian Market.

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“Every theme is from the point of view of when I was a kid,” Conti said. For this issue, she imagined what a sari-sari store would look like in Austin if the city had one. Conti started the magazine with the goal of publishing three free issues.

“I knew the end of the story when it started," she said. “It might evolve into something else as Austin Filipino makers grow. ” Conti got funding from the city to help print her free nearly 50-page magazine, while sponsors and in-kind donations covered the rest.and organized with the help of Asian Season ATX, a community-focused nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the voices of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders.

Patricia Lim is a photo and video journalist at KUT and KUTX. Got a tip? Email her at plim@kut.org. Follow her on Instagram @limpatricia97.