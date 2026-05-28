Photo story: finding adventure in Reno Tahoe

Follow National Geographic photographer Sofia Jaramillo as she journeys through the region's distinctive landscapes, from the tree-lined shores of Lake Tahoe to Reno's vibrant river corridor to the sweeping expanse of the high desert.

Follow National Geographic photographer Sofia Jaramillo as she journeys through the region's distinctive landscapes, from the tree-lined shores of Lake Tahoe to Reno's vibrant river corridor to the sweeping expanse of the high desert.is shaped by motion.

Alpine waters glisten under changing light, clouds drift across foothills at the city's edge, and a massive "singing dune" hums as sands shift. Guided by a love of adventure and wild places, National Geographic photographer Sofia Jaramillo recently ventured to this corner of the Mountain West to capture the rhythms of its captivating and ever‑evolving terrain. A paddleboarder glides over the calm waters of North Lake Tahoe near Incline Village, Nevada.

About an hour’s drive west of Reno, Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in North America and draws outdoor enthusiasts with its clear blue waters, tree-lined shores, and scenic hiking trails. Tahoe’s mesmerizing palette shifts from dark blues to bright turquoise hues, depending on the time of day, light intensity, and water depth. At left, smooth granite boulders, shaped over thousands of years by tectonic forces and glacial activity, are visible beneath the surface.

These boulders are emblematic of the lake’s Eastern Shore. Soft cloud cover transforms Tahoe into a dreamlike scene, framed by snow‑capped Sierra Nevada mountains. The lake spans 22 miles long and 12 miles wide, straddling the California–Nevada border. Visitors can rent paddleboards, kayaks, and other outdoor gear from local outfitters.

Chimney Beach, named for the stone chimney that remains from a 1930s cabin, is a popular spot for swimming and picnicking. Ponderosa pines offer welcome shade on bright summer days. Thanks to its alpine elevation, Tahoe’s water stays refreshingly cool year‑round, reaching summer highs of around 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Flowing east via the Truckee River, Lake Tahoe’s waters reach Reno.

Set within a vibrant corridor of parks and riverfront spaces, the city blends urban energy with a strong outdoor culture. Idlewild Park is one of Reno’s most notable urban green spaces. Spanning 49 acres just west of downtown, it connects directly to the Truckee River Path, a multi‑use trail. The park features two duck ponds and a rose garden that blooms from June through September.

The hills and meadows surrounding Reno are crisscrossed by trails. On any given day, hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders can be found exploring the valley. Popular mountain‑biking areas include Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, located just a five-minute drive from downtown. The park links to several trail systems, including the extensive Peavine Mountain network.

Driving east from Reno along U.S. Highway 50, the river valley gives way to sprawling desert flats dotted with sagebrush. Approximately 90 miles east of Reno near Fallon, Sand Mountain—one of the largest dunes in the Great Basin—rises dramatically from the desert floor. The 600-foot-tall dune stretches about 3.5 miles long and a mile wide. It formed approximately 9,000 years ago when the Ice Age Lake Lahontan dried up.

Sand Mountain is known to"sing.

" When footsteps or strong winds cause millions of its sand particles to shift in unison, it generates a deep, resonant humming sound. Sand Mountain is a designated Off‑Highway Vehicle recreation area.

In addition to off‑roading on the dunes, visitors can explore 23 miles of trails. Rentals are available in nearby Fallon. Sunset casts the dune's ridgelines in golden light. North of Reno, clouds part to reveal a glowing desert sunset in the wake of a passing rainstorm.

Sights like this are what draw travelers to the Reno‑Tahoe region time and again: big skies, wide open spaces, ever-changing light, and the kind of moments you can’t script.





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