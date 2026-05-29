Photo story: a family trip to Chattanooga

National Geographic photographer Greg Kahn set out with his family to uncover what makes Chattanooga, known as Tennessee's Scenic City, such a memorable travel destination.

National Geographic photographer Greg Kahn set out with his family to uncover what makes Chattanooga, known as Tennessee's Scenic City, such a memorable travel destination.

, never ceases to surprise and delight visitors. Nestled in the Appalachian foothills along the winding Tennessee River, the aptly nicknamedDrawn to places where nature and city life meet, National Geographic photographer Greg Kahn recently set out with his wife, Lexey Swall, and their daughter, Mayla, to discover what makes family travel to Chattanooga so special.

Perched high on Lookout Mountain just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Rock City is a beloved family‑friendly attraction featuring massive rock formations, winding garden‑lined pathways, and dramatic cliffside overlooks. Lover’s Leap overlook, pictured here, offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Spanning 200 feet, the Swing‑A‑Long Bridge connects Lover’s Leap to trails that wind through Rock City. Eagle’s Nest overlook sits along the cliffside Enchanted Trail and offers stunning east‑facing views of the Appalachian foothills.

The Fairyland Caverns Path winds past stained-glass windows, garden gnomes, and whimsical, fairytale-inspired displays. Sunlight filters through the stained‑glass windows of Rainbow Hall, transforming the walkway into a kaleidoscope of color. Deep within Lookout Mountain near Rock City lies Ruby Falls. Cascading 145 feet into a limestone cavern, it is the tallest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States.

To reach the falls, visitors walk through a softly lit corridor lined with stalactites, stalagmites, and other striking formations. Beyond Lookout Mountain, there are many ways for families to enjoy the outdoors in Chattanooga. The Glen Falls Trail, located near the historic neighborhood of St. Elmo, winds for 1.2 miles through leafy forest and over stone bridges for relaxed, rewarding trek.

At Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, visitors can unwind among meadows, boardwalks, and a storybook treehouse tucked into the woods. On Signal Mountain, the 2.3‑mile round‑trip Rainbow Lake Trail leads to an early‑20th‑century stone dam and offers a peaceful escape with shaded paths and creek crossings. Seen from Lookout Mountain, the Tennessee River curves through Chattanooga, separating downtown from the ridges and mountains to the west.

Cardboard Hill, a steep grassy mound in downtown Chattanooga's Renaissance Park, is a go-to family gathering spot. The hill earned its name from the community tradition of sliding down the slope on flattened cardboard boxes. High Point Climbing and Fitness offers family-friendly indoor and outdoor rock climbing. At Chattanooga's Broad Street location, climbers can scale the building's transparent blue exterior for sweeping views of the city.

Chattanooga's Classic Arcade Pinball Museum is a lively, hands-on museum filled with over 50 retro pinball machines. The collection is arranged chronologically, from 1940s classics to modern favorites, and highlights the evolution of pinball over time. Admission includes unlimited play. Chattanooga’s Tennessee Aquarium is packed with wow‑worthy exhibits, from colorful tropical fish displays to a serene, tented Butterfly Garden where dozens of butterfly species fly among visitors.

At the aquarium, interactive experiences like diver chats and touch tanks keep kids fully engaged. The Chattanooga Zoo offers equally memorable moments, with guided encounters that allow families to get up close with animals such as giraffes, meerkats, and porcupines while learning about conservation efforts. Set along the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga, Coolidge Park boasts open grassy lawns perfect for picnicking, an interactive splash fountain, and a restored Gilded Age carousel.

Enjoying small‑batch ice cream from Clumpie’s, a Scenic City institution since 1999, followed by a stroll along the Tennessee River is an ideal way to end the day in Chattanooga. It's moments of joy like these that embody the magic of family travel in Tennessee.





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