Phonogram Issue 17: Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard Shift Genre in New Arc

Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard launch Issue 17 of Phonogram, shifting from decades of counter-culture epic to a brutal, pragmatic new arc that redefines the superhero deconstruction.

Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard have released the first exclusive look at Issue 17 of Phonogram, signaling a dramatic tonal shift in the acclaimed series. The comic, published by Image Comics, moves away from its previous decades-long counter-culture epic into a narrative defined by brutality and pragmatic decision-making. This transition marks a pivotal moment for the story, which began as an alternate take on the Earth where superpowers altered human history.

Core Narrative Shift and Plot Mechanics

The central mechanism of this new arc involves a fundamental change in the philosophy of the primary characters, Etienne and Valentina. For the first 16 issues, the narrative focused on a group of people attempting to save a world populated by Superpowers but ultimately failing in their efforts. Issue 17 introduces a complete restructuring of the plot by forcing Valentina to abandon her previous beliefs. She had previously counseled restraint and represented an angelic presence watching over humanity, but she is now forced to adopt the same pragmatism that Etienne has always championed.

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Etienne is defined as a pragmatic telepath who believes in doing anything necessary to create a better world. As a black man who grew up during the 20th century, he understood the harsh realities of the era in a way that others did not. His approach involves imposing order on chaos, even if it goes against the will of the people. The new issue outlines this shift quickly, establishing that the characters will now prioritize results over idealism, marking a departure from the hopeful tone of earlier installments.

Stakeholder Positions and Character Dynamics

The relationship between Etienne and Valentina serves as the emotional core of the series, mirroring the complex dynamic between Professor X and Magneto from the X-Men franchise. This comparison is frequently made by critics, as both stories explore how powerful individuals interact with a world they wish to change. In Phonogram, Etienne represents the active force of intervention, while Valentina previously embodied the passive observation of human potential. Their central relationship is now tested by the destruction of the Earth, which occurred in the early years of the new millennium within the story's timeline.

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Valentina's decision to embrace pragmatism is highlighted as a major turning point in the narrative. This shift is underscored by the death of a character who was central to her life and the book's prior plot. The narrative does not hide its status as a pastiche of superhero tropes, but it uses them to explore deeper themes of morality and necessity. The story draws parallels to the revelation of Moira McTaggert's lives to Magneto, using these homages to ground the new direction in established comic book history while maintaining its unique identity.

Visual Execution and Artistic Impact

Caspar Wijngaard's artistic direction plays a critical role in establishing the mood of this new era. His simple, elegant linework and deliberate color choices create a vibe that balances hope and despair. The artwork captures the grim tone immediately, providing readers with gorgeous panels that set the stage for the brutality to come. Wijngaard has been a key artist since the beginning of the series, and his understanding of how to use color to set the mood of a story is on full display in this issue.

The visual juxtaposition in Issue 17 mirrors the thematic conflict between Etienne's realism and Valentina's former idealism. The art reflects the inexorable failure that has characterized the characters' previous attempts to save the world. There is a sense that this failure is underlined in a clever way that might not be immediately obvious to casual readers. The imagery reinforces the idea that the characters are staring into the abyss of doomsday, trying to stop their ride towards it. This visual storytelling adds depth to the text, ensuring that the emotional weight of the plot is felt through every panel.

Real-World Impact and Future Directions

The launch of this new arc has significant implications for the ongoing narrative of Phonogram and its place within the Image Comics library. Image Comics, founded by artists in 1992, provides a platform where creators can own their characters and make all the money, which tends to motivate high-quality output. Kieron Gillen is known for picking the perfect artists for his projects, and Wijngaard continues to pay off this partnership. The company's structure allows Gillen to take the story in any direction he wants, creating an exciting prospect for long-time fans.

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As the story moves forward, the risk of repeated failure remains a central theme. The narrative suggests that the characters might fail again, giving the book a certain surprise factor in the issues to come. This approach distinguishes Phonogram from other superhero deconstructions that tread similar ground. While the first 16 issues were a counter-culture epic, this new direction promises to be a masterpiece of our era of comics if it can stick the landing. The series is now in a bold new era, offering a perspective on saving the world that is as much about personal belief as it is about global survival.