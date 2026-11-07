Phoenix Suns Injury Report Ahead of Houston Rockets Matchup

The Phoenix Suns reveal the injury status of Jordan Goodwin and Rasheer Fleming ahead of their game against the Houston Rockets, who are also missing key centers Clint Capela and Steven Adams.

Oct 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin drives on the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PHOENIX -- After being without Jordan Goodwin and Rasheer Fleming for the last two games due to injury, the Phoenix Suns have revealed their statuses for Saturday night's matchup against the Houston Rockets. Goodwin is doubtful on the official injury report for Phoenix , while Fleming is questionable.

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Mark Williams remains out.in the first half of Monday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors, while Fleming, who has not been in the rotation this season, injured his ankle in practice on Tuesday. The Rockets will continue to be without their two backup centers in Clint Capela , who has missed the last two games, and Steven Adams , who has been out since the season opener.

The Suns have struggled against opposing centers this year, so the absence of these two big men could help Phoenix slow down the Houston frontcourt, which still notably features Alperen Sengun. Saturday's game will be the third of a seven-game homestand for the Suns, who snapped a four-game losing streak with "Our whole thing is putting a full game together.

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I think we had a great start, I feel like we've lost every way possible so far from being blown out to giving up an early lead to some late-game problems," Suns star Devin Booker said after the win.

"Tonight was the closest I'd say, we put a full 48 minutes together. Something to build on, something to learn from and there's obviously a lot of season left so keeping the morale high, keeping the belief high and continuing to get better.

" The Rockets, who have the top net rating in the NBA so far , have won the last eight head-to-head matchups over the Suns and will present a tough challenge for Phoenix Saturday. The meetings between the two teams took on a different level of intensity last year following the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston and Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the Suns.

The Suns will look to not let their emotions get the best of them and focus on stringing together another win after their best defensive showing of the year against Orlando, which included forcing 25 turnovers. Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

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