Phoenix Suns Defeat Charlotte Hornets 97-91 Despite Coby White and Moussa Diabate Efforts

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a 97-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on November 12, 2026. The Suns capitalized on 27 Hornets turnovers to secure the win at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Charlotte Hornets 97-91 at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 12, 2026. The victory was secured by Phoenix's superior ball security and clutch fourth-quarter shooting rather than overwhelming offensive dominance. The Hornets out-rebounded the Suns by twenty boards, yet their inability to protect possession allowed Phoenix to control the game's outcome.

Devin Booker served as the primary engine for the Phoenix Suns, scoring a game-high 30 points alongside seven assists and three steals. Booker shot efficiently from the field, connecting on twelve of his twenty attempts. His performance proved decisive in the final minutes, as he scored nine points in the fourth quarter to stabilize the Suns' offense during critical stretches.

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The momentum of the game shifted significantly in the second half when the Charlotte Hornets managed to claw back from a seventeen-point deficit. The team took the lead for a portion of the second half, fueled by the energetic contributions of guard Coby White. White provided solid offensive production off the bench, scoring twenty-one points in twenty minutes of action on eight-of-eighteen shooting from the field. He also recorded three assists in the loss, demonstrating the scoring threat he presents when given the floor.

Despite the Hornets' resilience, ball security remained a fatal flaw throughout the contest. The Charlotte defense failed to force consistent stops, but the offense squandered opportunities by turning the ball over twenty-seven times. In stark contrast, the Phoenix Suns committed only seven turnovers. Many of Charlotte's mistakes directly led to easy scoring chances for Phoenix, allowing the Suns to generate more high-percentage shots than the visitors could.

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Moussa Diabate delivered a standout performance on the glass for the Hornets, grabbing thirteen rebounds in thirty-one minutes of play. Eight of those rebounds were on the offensive end, showcasing his determination to keep possessions alive. He also contributed seven points and two assists, providing energy that helped Charlotte stay competitive despite the offensive struggles. His effort on the boards was commendable and kept the game within reach for much of the night.

Naz Reid had a difficult shooting night for Charlotte, scoring sixteen points but struggling with efficiency. He shot six-of-eighteen from the field and just one-of-five from three-point range. Reid also committed four turnovers, which hurt the team's ability to maintain leads. The Hornets held a four-point advantage entering the fourth quarter, but their execution faltered under pressure, allowing Phoenix to take control.

The final minutes of the game highlighted the importance of free-throw shooting and defensive stops. After Royce O'Neale of the Hornets made a four-point play to pull within two points, the Phoenix Suns converted all of their subsequent free throws to extend their lead. Devin Booker hit a crucial three-pointer with twenty-eight seconds remaining, putting the Suns up 97-91 and effectively sealing the victory for his team.

Dillon Brooks provided valuable support for the Phoenix Suns in the win. He contributed three rebounds, one assist, and one steal while committing no turnovers. Brooks offered another reliable scoring option for Phoenix, helping to maintain offensive flow when the primary creators were being double-teamed. His clean play contrasted sharply with the turnovers plaguing the Charlotte backcourt.

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Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee saw his team display heart but ultimately fall short due to continued systemic issues. The Hornets played hard for most of the game and showed they can compete with top-tier teams. However, the same mistakes that have plagued the team all year remained on full display on November 12, 2026.

The loss leaves the Hornets with significant work to do before their next scheduled game. Head coach Charles Lee must address the turnover issue immediately, as twenty-seven turnovers is unsustainable against any competent NBA offense. The team needs Coby White and Naz Reid to maintain their scoring output while improving their shooting percentages. The Suns, meanwhile, will look to build on this efficient win and maintain their standing in the Western Conference standings.