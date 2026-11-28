More than 30 Scouts are volunteering at the southeast corner of Northern and Central avenues to raise more than $20,000 for scouting adventures.

Troop 41 with the Scouting America Grand Canyon Council opens its 77th annual Christmas tree lot at a new location on Northern and Central avenues.

FOX 10's Jacob Luthi reports. Troop 41 with the Scouting America Grand Canyon Council is hosting its 77th annual Christmas tree lot at a new location on the southeast corner of Northern and Central avenues in Phoenix. More than 30 Scouts ages 11 to 17 and their parents are contributing more than 2,000 volunteer hours. The troop looks to raise more than $20,000 for scouting adventures, including a planned trip to Oregon.

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For 77 years, Troop 41 with the Scouting America Grand Canyon Council has hosted an annual Christmas tree lot, helping Valley families bring home a tree for the holidays. This year, the longtime tradition continues at a new location: the southeast corner of Northern and Central avenues, on the Cross Roads United Methodist Church property in Phoenix. Troop 41 says more than 30 Scouts, along with their parents, are contributing more than 2,000 volunteer hours throughout the season.