Phoenix police shoot suspect who allegedly pointed gun at police helicopter near 79th Avenue and Van Buren

A suspect is hospitalized after Phoenix police shot him near 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street after he allegedly pointed a gun at a police helicopter.

PHOENIX — A suspect is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Phoenix police shot him near 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Police said officers responded to reports of an assault at a nearby convenience store around 10 p.m. Monday.

While searching the area, officers spotted someone matching the suspect's description a few blocks away. When a police helicopter arrived overhead, the situation escalated.

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"While the air unit was overhead, that suspect brandished what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the air unit. At that point, a Phoenix police patrol officer did fire his duty weapon at that individual, striking him with gunfire," a Phoenix police spokesperson said. The suspect, only identified as a 69-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

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The Arizona Department of Public Safety is now leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Van Buren Street is closed between 75th Avenue and 83rd Avenue and is expected to remain closed for several hours. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.