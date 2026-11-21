Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that a review of other cases involving fired Phoenix officers Antonio Felix and Luis Vasquez Jr. is nearing completion, with results expected in weeks. The officers face charges related to a violent ghost stop, while investigators continue to examine potential impacts on separate criminal cases where the former officers were involved.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell addressed the criminal case against two Phoenix police officers who were fired for beating and tasering a couple during a so-called “ghost stop.

” The ABC15 Investigators have been working to learn how many other cases involving these officers could be impacted. For instance, cases where they made an arrest or interviewed someone. At a recent press conference, County Attorney Mitchell said that answer could come in the next few weeks. ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable.

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Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com "As far as our review of other cases, you know, we turn that over to our prosecution integrity unit," Mitchell said.

"And, we're getting close to the end of the review of all of those. And so, we should have, information in the next, probably, couple of weeks. And we're happy to provide that.

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" ABC15 has already reported on one murder case where one of those two officers, Antonio Felix, is a key witness. While defense attorneys are asking questions, it's still not known if Felix’s arrest will ultimately impact that murder case. Felix and Luis Vasquez Jr. are facing a long list of charges after the traffic stop, which neither of them reported. ABC15 is the only station to ask questions of both now-former officers.

BREAK DOWN: How ABC15 exposed Phoenix PD’s South Mountain Scandal ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing also asked the county attorney about the criminal case against the former officers, which is now moving through court.

"The prosecution of them is working through the process," Mitchell said. "We filed charges, and we're going forward. " Felix and Vasquez's trial appears to have been pushed back to May 2027. Latest ABC15 investigations: