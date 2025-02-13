Phoenix Police Involved in Second Officer-Involved Shooting on Wednesday

Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting and pursuit Wednesday night near 27th and Northern Avenues, marking the second officer-involved shooting for the city on the same day. The incident began with proactive policing efforts, where officers attempted to stop a vehicle with two occupants. A confrontation ensued, leading to an officer-involved shooting and a subsequent pursuit that ended in a crash.

Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting and pursuit Wednesday night near 27th and Northern Avenues. Police say officers were engaged in ' proactive policing ' in the area around 5 p.m. Authorities define proactive policing as 'doing police work without a call for service.' At some point, the officers attempted to contact a vehicle with two men inside. The reason for stopping the vehicle is currently unknown.

Officers instructed the driver to stop and requested both men to exit the vehicle. The driver then allegedly attempted to flee the scene, swerving in the direction of an officer. This action led to the officer-involved shooting. Police provided an update on the shooting Wednesday night: Following the shooting, the vehicle sped away from the area, initiating a pursuit that concluded near 59th and Northern avenues after a crash. One individual inside the vehicle was apprehended at the crash site, while the other fled into a nearby neighborhood. This second person was located and taken into custody shortly afterward. Police report that both men were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Authorities confirm that no police officers sustained injuries during the incident.This incident marks the second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, just after midnight, Phoenix police were engaged in a shooting in Gilbert while responding to an alleged





