Phoenix Man Receives Free Roof After Contractor Scam

A Phoenix man's roof replacement project was left incomplete for a year and a half after a contractor failed to deliver. Sean Baker of Titan Roofing and Construction, along with other local businesses, stepped in to provide a brand-new roof free of charge.

A Phoenix man is expressing gratitude for a new roof after falling victim to a contractor scam . Doug Francoeur's roofing project stalled for a year and a half when a contractor failed to deliver on their promise. Despite repeated attempts to contact the company, Francoeur received no response. The contractor had collected his insurance money but never showed up to begin the repairs, leaving Francoeur, who is the sole caregiver for his wife, in a state of distress.

Eventually, Francoeur encountered workers from the roofing company at his neighbor's house. Sean Baker of Titan Roofing and Construction, upon learning of Francoeur's predicament, decided to collaborate with other local businesses to provide him with a brand-new roof, free of charge. Baker emphasized their ability to assist Francoeur and saw no reason not to help. Within a few days, the installation was completed, significantly faster than the year and a half Francoeur had endured.Francoeur received a refund from the original company but urges others to conduct thorough research before making any payments to avoid similar experiences. He stresses the importance of collaboration between homeowners and contractors in insurance claims, highlighting the need to ensure both parties are protected. Baker emphasizes the importance of verifying a contractor's license, bonding, and insurance, and recommends utilizing resources like the Better Business Bureau for further research. Francoeur and his wife are deeply grateful for the support they received and the newfound security of their new roof





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Contractor Scam Roofing Phoenix Arizona Home Improvement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baby Dallas Born in Krispy Kreme Parking Lot During Snowstorm, Receives Year of Free DoughnutsA baby boy named Dallas was born in the parking lot of a Krispy Kreme in Dothan, Alabama, during a historic snowstorm. The parents, Sha’Nya Bennett and Keon Mitchell, were on their way to the hospital when the baby arrived unexpectedly. Krispy Kreme is celebrating the unique birth story by offering the family a year's supply of free doughnuts and hosting an annual birthday party for Dallas.

Read more »

WM Phoenix Open Offers Free Admission Days and Deals for 2025The WM Phoenix Open announces free admission days and discounts for the 2025 tournament. Ford Free Days offer free entry on February 3rd and 4th, while children 15 and under get in free all week with an adult. Military personnel and veterans can also enjoy free admission with a guest through the Vet Tix program. General admission tickets are available for purchase at various price points throughout the week.

Read more »

Michael Kim Bogey-Free Through 54 Holes at Phoenix OpenFormer Cal golfer Michael Kim is in contention to win his first PGA Tour title since 2018, playing bogey-free golf through 54 holes at the Phoenix Open. He sits in a four-way tie for second place, five strokes behind leader Thomas Detry.

Read more »

Man Dies After Medical Emergency During Phoenix Police CustodyA 33-year-old man died at a hospital following a medical emergency while being taken into custody by Phoenix Police. The incident involved a pursuit, a standoff on a roof, and the use of physical force.

Read more »

Man Dies Hours After Phoenix Police ArrestA 33-year-old man, Turrell Clay, died in a hospital hours after being arrested by Phoenix police for an outstanding felony warrant. Clay was armed and climbed onto a roof before surrendering to officers who used 'less lethal force'. A struggle ensued during his arrest, during which Clay reportedly experienced breathing difficulties. He was transported to a hospital and later died.

Read more »

Man shot, killed at Phoenix apartment complexA shooting near 19th Avenue and Cholla Street left a man dead. Phoenix Police Department officials say a second man was found at the scene and told officers he was involved in the incident.

Read more »