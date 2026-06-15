Phoenix hotel developer brings two new Hyatt brands to Arizona

A growing Phoenix-based hotel developer is introducing two new Hyatt brands to the Valley in hotels that opened recently in Scottsdale and Mesa amid a boom in hospitality property construction.

A growing Phoenix-based hotel developer is introducing two new Hyatt brands to the Valley in hotels that opened recently in Scottsdale and Mesa amid a boom in hospitality property construction in the Valley.

Hospitality Capital Partners is bringing the first JdV by Hyatt and first Unscripted by Hyatt properties to Arizona. In Old Town Scottsdale, Hospitality Capital Partners reimagined an existing hotel – formerly the Monarch and the Saguaro Scottsdale – to Hotel Solaya JdV by Hyatt. The 194-room lifestyle hotel features resort-style amenities and is located in Scottsdale’s Civic Center Park – steps away from the city’s renowned dining, nightlife and cultural attractions.

In downtown Mesa, Hospitality Capital Partners opened a boutique extended-stay hotel within the Grid mixed-use development. The 233 Suites Unscripted by Hyatt, which is located at 233 E. Main St., features 76 suite-style guest rooms with full kitchens. There is also an outdoor pool. Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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