From Arizona-inspired Christmas ornaments to colorful watercolor paintings, shoppers supported local small businesses while checking off their holiday shopping lists in Downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Flea celebrated its 11th Small Business Saturday event at historic Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix, bringing together 125 vendors. Shoppers had the opportunity to discover handcrafted goods, fine art, curated vintage items and unique holiday gifts while supporting local small businesses.

The market, which has been bringing the community together since 2013, allows shoppers to meet local artists and makers and learn the stories behind their products. From colorful paintings to Christmas ornaments with an Arizona twist, there was no shortage of unique finds at Phoenix Flea this Small Business Saturday.

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"We have 125 vendors here, small businesses, a lot of brands get started here," Brad McKee with Phoenix Flea explained. The market took over historic Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix, celebrating its 11th Small Business Saturday event. Shoppers could find everything from handcrafted goods and fine art to curated vintage items, jewelry, fashion and home goods. For local makers like Scott Goodson of Citizen Home Decor, it's an opportunity to share their creativity with the community.