Phoenix driver arrested after allegedly going up to 170 mph on Loop 202: DPS

A state trooper arrested an unidentified driver after clocking his car at 170 mph and watching him cut across all lanes to exit at McClintock Drive along a portion of Loop 202.

A state trooper arrested a driver on Nov. 9 for allegedly driving a 2023 BMW M2 at up to 170 mph in a 65 mph zone along Loop 202 in Phoenix.

DPS said the driver had no license plate, allegedly cut across all lanes to exit at McClintock Drive, and wanted one last drive before trading the car in. Officials have not released the driver's identity. The driver is accused of reckless driving and endangerment. Officials with DPS say a driver has been arrested for allegedly driving at a very high speed on a stretch of Phoenix area freeway.

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In a statement posted to social media on Nov. 12, officials said the arrest happened on Nov. 9, when a state trooper on Loop 202 near Sky Harbor Boulevard saw a grey car traveling at "an extremely high rate of speed.

"Dig deeper: Investigators said when the trooper who spotted the car began to follow it, the trooper saw, from a long distance, the car "go from the far left side of the lanes of travel, cut across all lanes of travel to the right in one fluid motion, and enter the exit lane for McClintock Drive. ""The trooper identified and stopped the 2023 BMW M2, asked the driver how fast he was going, and the driver stated about 110 - 115 mph," read a portion of the statement.

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"Later, he stated he didn't know he was going that fast, that he was going to trade the car in, and that he wanted one last drive. "What we don't know:Investigators said at a speed of 170 mph, a car travels at around 250 feet per second, which they said is "almost an entire football field every second. " "Can you imagine nearly two tons of metal and fuel running into you at that speed?

" read a portion of the statement. Information in this report was gathered from a statement posted to social media by the Arizona Department of Public Safety .