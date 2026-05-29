Phoebe Kay's American Trip and Parents' Separation

Phoebe Kay, the daughter of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, shared a glimpse into her American trip after attending the Montreal Grand Prix. She attended the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series and experienced 'Canada, cars, and chaos' during her stay. Her parents, Tess and Vernon Kay, are going through a separation after 22 years of marriage, but they maintain a friendly stance towards each other.

Phoebe Kay has shared a glimpse into her American trip after attending the Montreal Grand Prix weeks after her parents announced their split. The daughter of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay , 21, revealed in March that she was heading stateside, where she has been based in New York.

During her stay, she attended the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series, which are live events tied mainly to major motorsport weekends. Her latest jaunt was to Montreal, where she attended the racing event and hung out in the F1 Paddock, revealing she had experienced 'Canada, cars, and chaos'. Phoebe stood out from the crowds on the occasion in a form-fitting black jumpsuit, which she accessorised with stylish shades and gold jewellery.

She wore her blonde locks loose and toted a YSL bag on her shoulder. Her parents, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, are going through a separation after 22 years of marriage. They are said to be going through the 'friendliest divorce in showbiz history'. Earlier this month, the couple's youngest child enjoyed dinner with a view at one of New York's best restaurants.

Taking to Instagram, Phoebe shared sweeping shots of the Brooklyn Bridge and East River after dining out at the Manhattan branch of popular Italian restaurant chain Cecconi. She modelled a striped crop top and jeans while striking a pose in front of the iconic New York landmark and a backdrop of skyscrapers.

Releasing a joint statement on May 8, the former couple said they had reached a mutual agreement to go their separate ways, though friends of the couple said they were both still at their marital home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, yesterday. The 'friendly exes' were spotted together at Pub In The Park a week later, taking selfies with fans and hanging out with pals in an incredibly amicable display.

At the heart of their joint fortune is their five bedroom Buckinghamshire home worth an estimated £3million, which they bought 22 years ago for £1.18million. Vernon broke his silence on the split on his BBC Radio 2 show recently, thanking well-wishers for their support





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Phoebe Kay American Trip Montreal Grand Prix Sports Illustrated Circuit Series Tess Daly Vernon Kay Divorce Friendly Exes Pub In The Park BBC Radio 2 Cecconi Buckinghamshire Home

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Phoebe Kay Shares Glimpse of American Trip After Parents' SplitPhoebe Kay has shared a glimpse into her American trip after attending the Montreal Grand Prix weeks after her parents announced their split. The daughter of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, 21, revealed in March that she was heading stateside, where she has been based in New York. During her stay, Phoebe also attended the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series, which are live events tied mainly to major motorsport weekends. Phoebe's parents, Tess and Vernon, are said to be going through the 'friendliest divorce in showbiz history'.

Read more »