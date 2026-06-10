Phoebe Dynevor Welcomes Second Baby with Partner Oli Green

The Anatomy of a Scandal star Phoebe Dynevor has welcomed her second baby with partner Oli Green, just after the couple sparked engagement rumors. The actress revealed the news on social media, saying she has a 'tiny baby next door.'

The Anatomy of a Scandal star Phoebe Dynevor has welcomed her second baby with partner Oli Green , just after the couple sparked engagement rumors . The actress revealed the news on social media, saying she has a 'tiny baby next door.

' This is the second child for the couple, who have been together since late 2021 or early 2022. They have made multiple public appearances together since then, including attending the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and walking the red carpet together. Phoebe Dynevor also spoke about her recent role in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, where she plays M16 officer Emma Marlowe.

The actress has a 13-year-old daughter named Marlowe, whom she had with her former fiancé, Sandman actor Tom Sturridge. The couple's first baby was born in December 2023, and they have been making public appearances together since then. The news comes after fans spotted Miller rocking an engagement ring earlier this month, fueling engagement rumors. The report also comes shortly after the couple's first public appearance together at the Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium in July 2025.

Phoebe Dynevor has recently returned to the screen, featuring in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, where she plays M16 officer Emma Marlowe. The actress also spoke about how it was working with John Krasinski on the show.

'I loved it,' Miller said, adding, 'I haven't done anything really like this before and to play someone who is incredibly unapologetic, incredibly tough and bold and brave and pretty funny and dry and very cool-it was thrilling' (viaNamrata is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, where she covers trending topics and everything related to celebrities and cinema. Her profound love for movies and anime motivates her to write captivating content for her readers.

In her free time, you'll find Namrata hooked to the screen, binge-watching movies or reading novels





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Phoebe Dynevor Oli Green Second Baby Engagement Rumors Anatomy Of A Scandal

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