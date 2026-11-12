Phoebe Dynevor Shows Wedding Rings After France Wedding to Cameron Fuller

Phoebe Dynevor reveals her gold wedding band and engagement ring in London, two months after marrying Cameron Fuller in a secluded Provence farmhouse ceremony.

Phoebe Dynevor provided her first public look at her gold wedding band and large engagement ring on Wednesday in Notting Hill, London. The 31-year-old actress stepped out for coffee and shopping just two months after marrying Cameron Fuller in the South of France. Dynevor displayed the jewelry prominently on the fourth finger of her left hand during the casual outing.

Recent Outing And Attire Details

The former Bridgerton star adopted a low-key aesthetic for the day, wearing a beige long coat layered over a black hoodie and leggings. She styled her long hair loosely beneath a black hat while wearing coordinated trainers for comfort. Dynevor visited Daylesford Organic to pick up groceries before entering a black cab to depart the area.

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She showcased a natural beauty look during the visit, maintaining a discreet presence while handling personal errands. The actress kept her outfit practical and understated, contrasting with the high-profile nature of her recent nuptials.

France Wedding Venue And Date

News of the marriage was confirmed in September, revealing that Dynevor and Fuller tied the knot at an 18th-century farmhouse named Le Mas des Poiriers. Located in Provence, this picturesque venue sits on more than 65 acres of land and has the capacity to host up to 250 guests. Dynevor had previously hinted at the wedding timeline in March when speaking to British Vogue about a white, Grecian-inspired Louis Vuitton outfit.

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An insider stated that the couple got married on Saturday and were extremely happy. The bride spent months planning the event alongside her mother, Sally. A source described the occasion as absolutely perfect, noting that Dynevor fell in love with the secluded and visually beautiful location when she visited last year with Fuller.

Ceremony Activities And Guest Experience

The couple exchanged vows in front of their close friends and family members during the ceremony. Following the ritual, they enjoyed a sit-down meal before the evening transitioned into drinks and dancing. Dynevor had indicated in February that the celebration would be quite small and close-knit, with her sister Hattie mentioning that a wedding planner was hired.

Hottie shared insights into the preparations, noting that the family was fully present for the proposal. She revealed to the Daily Mail in February of the previous year that Dynevor was crying tears of happiness during the event. The engagement was initially revealed in May 2024 when the actress attended the Met Gala in New York wearing an oval-cut diamond ring.

Fuller Career And Family Background

Cameron Fuller is an actor and producer with screen credits including The Last Ship, Into the Dark, and The Goldbergs. He has also worked as a producer on films such as Drop and The Astronaut. Fuller is 30 years old and hails from a Hollywood family, being the son of film producer Brad Fuller. Brad Fuller is 61 years old and has blockbuster credits including the A Quiet Place and The Purge franchises.

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The couple has been together since 2023 and officially announced their engagement in 2024. Photos taken following the proposal showed Fuller embracing Dynevor from behind as she held her hands to her face. Hattie shared that the proposal occurred during a family trip to the Cotswolds, where all family members were present to witness the moment.

Hen Do And Pre-Wedding Events

Last month, Dynevor hosted a hen do for her family and friends at a London hotel costing £1,500 per night. She was joined by her sister Hattie and Coronation Street star Sally for the celebrations marking her final stretch as a bride-to-be. Hattie posted photos on Instagram on Sunday showing Dynevor posing with loved ones, captioning the post Fuller love for Phoebe. Fuller replied with a heart-eyes emoji to the social media update.

For the hen celebration, Dynevor wore a £3,450 silver-tone metallic minidress from British label The Own Studio. The outfit featured wide straps and a scooped neckline, which she paired with strappy heels. The Daily Mail contacted Dynevor's representatives for comment regarding these recent details and the wedding festivities.