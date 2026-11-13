Phoebe Dynevor Gives a First Look at Her Wedding Ring—and It’s a Timeless Classic

Phoebe Dynevor revealed her classic wedding ring for the first time on a London outing—here’s why this style is more popular than ever.

has finally been seen out on the town. The actor gave us our first glimpse of the stack on her ring finger while stepping out for coffee in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood—and it proved to be a true classic.

, which features a slender bezel setting. Rather than choosing a style embellished with micro-pavé gemstones or a large eternity ring wrapped with diamonds, the minimal band proves you can let the center stone of your engagement ring do the talking.star’s slender finger. And while the gold band isn’t flashy, the way it pairs with her ring makes it feel modern.

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Since the diamond on her engagement ring has a low-profile setting, it makes it difficult for another band to sit flush beneath the stone. So rather than tucking underneath the diamond, the band rests at the edge of the stone and leaves some negative space free on Dynevor’s finger. Paired with the engagement ring’s bezel setting—which also offers protection to the diamond—the two rings together lend the stone a floating effect..

As thicker bands and unique settings have become trendier for engagement rings this past year, we’ve also seen many couples choosing to stick with gold bands to balance out these styles. The style is a classic for a reason.

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First, the timeless band remains true to the original symbolism of a wedding ring, whose circular shape represents eternity, unbroken commitment, and mutual fidelity. It’s also an excellent choice for those who lean towards practicality. A simple gold band requires very little maintenance, doesn’t risk losing any stones from, and is easy to wear at all times without needing to remove it.

Many people also choose to have gold bands as a spacer ring, which can be worn alongside a more elaborate eternity band given for anchanged dramatically in recent years. Lab-grown diamonds are now so popular that many to-be-weds have been looking towards bold styles to stand out, from modern, off-center settings to colorful gemstones and antique jewelry pieces. Phoebe Dynevor’s wedding ring might be a sign that amid the search for originality, you shouldn’t ignore the classics.

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