Phoebe Bridgers Reveals a Phones-Free Arena Tour

The indie superstar announced the jaunt a day after playing a sold-out acoustic show at Madison Square Garden.

is officially going on tour, the indie superstar confirmed on Friday, a day after playing a sold-out surprise show at The Lost Tour will kick off in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September, and she’ll wrap her nearly two-dozen-show U.S. run with two concerts at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

She’ll then play a slate of U.K. and European shows from November to December. Fellow beloved indie rocker Alex G will open up for Bridgers for the North America run, while Isaac Wood will open in the U.K./E.U. shows.

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One dollar from every ticket sold on the show’s American leg will go to RAINN, and fans can make extraNotably, as she did with Thursday’s MSG show, the entire tour will be a no phones affair, and all phones will be placed in Yondr pouches upon arrival, only able to be unlocked at the end of each concert. Bridgers isn’t the first major act to outlaw phone at concerts; Jack White was one of the first major acts to use the strategy for an entire tour back in 2018, and Paul McCartney has used Yondr pouches at some smaller underplays like his surprise show at the Fonda back in April.

Still, Bridgers’ move takes the concept a step further, locking away phones for 15,000+ fans in arenas rather than hundreds to a couple thousand at theaters. The decision will be welcome news to those tired of getting their view blocked as other concertgoers keep their phones in the air for the entire show to capture video.

“We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience,” the tour’s press release said. Bridgers’ tour follows a run of acoustic shows in smaller markets over the past month, starting in Roswell, New Mexico on May 8. She also played cities like Mobile, Alabama, Toledo, Ohio and Fargo, North Dakota among others.

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