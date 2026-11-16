Phoebe Bridgers Had A Lacy Weekend

Singer Phoebe Bridgers performed on 'SNL' in two lace dresses designed by Alessandro Michele at Valentino, and wore vintage Alexander McQueen in Los Angeles.

, including an Album of the Year nod for her third studio album. This comes off the heels of a packed weekend where Bridgers performed late in the night onand flew straight to Los Angeles to put on her actress hat and attend the Governors Awards.

How does she do it all? Covered in lace, apparently. , Bridgers performed “Bobby” and “Still Standing” in two of the same dress. The first, for “Bobby,” was all black lace featuring a delicately pleated skirt, long sleeves, and a choker.

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Then she switched into the exact same dress but in white for “Still Standing,” and we thought that was all — but she had a trick up her sleeve. Right before the end of the song, an ultraviolet light was switched on, revealing ultraviolet-painted skull makeup and providing the most haunted moment onBoth dresses were designed by Alessandro Michele at Valentino, who is no stranger to lace and also no stranger to dressing theof our time.

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After leaving us spooked, Bridgers hopped on a plane to Los Angeles for the 17th Governors Awards, where she joinedShe chose a vintage Alexander McQueen lace top with the teeniest clasp at her sternum, paired with a maxi tiered lace skirt. Both pieces were from the Spring/Summer 1999 runway collection “No. 13” — you know the one, where Shalom Harlow took to the center of the room and was spray-painted by robot arms — styled bya few months ago.

What is new is the singer-to-actor pipeline, but if this weekend is any indication, she’s more than able to do it all. Here’s hoping she wears more lace to pick up some hardware at the 2027 Grammys.