Phoebe Bridgers Extends ‘Lost Tour’ With 25 Additional North American Dates in 2027

Phoebe Bridgers will bring her 'Lost Tour' back to North American arenas in 2027, on top of her already announced Coachella dates.

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Of the 25 dates, two had previously been made known to fans in the prior 48 hours — her gigs at the Coachella festival April 10 and 17. The other 23 additions, all newly revealed, begin Feb. 17 at Portland’s MODA Center and wrap up May 13 in Mexico City at the Palacio de los Deportes.

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The opening act will be Grouper on the first two U.S. dates in February, then Paper Wings Feb. 20 through March 25, and finally Christian Lee Hutson for the final three shows in late April.. fans who register during that time will have a shot at being approved to buy tickets during an official artist presale on Nov. 18.

Anyone who registers after Nov. 15 will receive a code that unlocks the possibility of buying tickets on a second presale day on Nov. 19. Finally, there will be a general on-sale Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. As with previous dates on the tour, phones and other smart devices will be locked up in Yondr pouches to ensure an experience devoid of tiny screens and fan documentation of the shows.

Prior to her return to her home continent in February, Bridgers will be in Europe doing previously scheduled dates in late November through mid-December.11.27.26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro #02.26.27 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^04.10.27 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival05.04.27 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center +LaKeith Stanfield Previews ‘Molepeople’ Movie From Paramount Primal, Blumhouse Atomic Monster at New York Comic-Con Joey King, LaKeith Stanfield to Star in Provocative Alien Romance Comedy ‘Safe Space,’ Lucky Number, CAA Media Finance and WME Independent Launching Sales at AFM