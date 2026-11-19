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Phoebe Bridgers is celebrating the holidays by releasing a cover of “Anything,” a highlight from Adrianne Lenker’s 2020 albumcollaborators Jack Antonoff, Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska.

Antonoff also performs bells, drum kit, electric guitar, harpsichord, and synths, with Blake Mills on acoustic guitar, Marshall Vore on percussion, and Gruska on piano. Bridgers has a loose tradition of recording and releasing a cover song in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

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Over the past few years she’s done renditions of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “‘7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” featuring Fiona Apple and The National‘s Matt Berninger, McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne, and The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine. ” In 2023, Bridgers’ band Boygenius also covered the Irish traditional “The Parting Glass” with Ye Vagabonds..

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The album is up for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album; its lead single “Lost Boys” got nods for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Song; “Kill Me” will compete for Best Alternative Music Performance; and “The Governer’s Waltz” for Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals. Berg also got a nomination for Producer of the Year.. She performed “Still Standing” and “Bobby” in the John Mulaney-hosted episode.

Lenker, meanwhile, has turned her attention back towards her band Big Thief since releasing her last solo album,, in 2024. Since performing a ton of new material at a Nashville show back in August, Big Thief have been teasing a follow-up to 2025’s, and while there’s no release date just yet, the band just announced a short run of