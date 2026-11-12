Phoebe Bridgers Announces The Lost Tour 2027 Dates

Just weeks after Phoebe Bridgers completed The Lost Tour 2026, the singer has announced a slate of 2027 dates in support of her latest album.

completed The Lost Tour 2026, the singer has announced a slate of 2027 dates in support of her latest albumThe North American leg of The Lost Tour 2027 kicks off February 17 in Portland and will keep Bridgers on the road through May 13, when the leg concludes in Mexico City.

In between, Bridgers will also spend two weekendsLike Bridgers’ 2026 dates, the 2027 arena shows will also be phone-free events. Presale registration for all U.S. and Canada dates is open now until November 19th at Bridgers’ official site. One dollar from each ticket will benefit the National Immigration Project. Bob Dylan’s Meeting With Pope Leo: People Fixated on the Hood, But the Hands Spoke VolumesGrouper, Paper Wings, and Christina Lee Hutson will provide support across the North American leg.

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Bridgers will give audiences nationwide a preview of The Lost Show when sheFebruary 18 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena *February 26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^March 4 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^March 9 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center ^March 16 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^March 23 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball ^April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts FestivalApril 22 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena +May 4 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center +Paul McCartney Becomes a Billionaire, Making Him the World's Third-Richest Musician DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverIn Viral Stunt, Hundreds Try and Fail to Move Anish Kapoor’s ‘Bean’ Seven Inches to the Left, To Help the Man Supposedly Trapped Inside