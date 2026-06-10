Philosophy Professor Cleared of Wrongdoing After Car Thief's Death

A philosophy professor who put a suspected car thief in a headlock as he tried to stop him driving away has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an inquest ruled the man's death was accidental.

A philosophy professor who put a suspected car thief in a headlock as he tried to stop him driving away has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an inquest ruled the man's death was accidental.

Daniel Smith, 35, died after suffering a cardiac arrest following a chaotic chain of events that began with a police pursuit through the Devon countryside. An inquest heard Smith had already been fleeing from four police officers who were attempting to arrest him on suspicion of an unrelated burglary when he ran through gardens in Axminster, Devon, on a hot July morning in 2022.

In his desperate bid to escape, Smith leapt over walls and forced his way through barbed wire, thick brambles and hedges, leaving him heavily bloodied and wearing only shorts and trainers. He first entered the garden of an elderly couple and attempted to steal their Volvo, but was unable to drive away because there were no keys inside.

Smith then ran to a nearby property belonging to Geoff Thame, where he took car keys from an unlocked annexe before climbing into a silver Vauxhall Astra at around 10.30am. The vehicle belonged to Geoff's son, Dr Charlie Thame, a philosophy professor who works in Thailand. The academic rushed towards the Astra and got into the passenger seat with his legs still outside the vehicle as Smith reversed at speed. The car crashed into a gatepost moments later.

The thief was spotted in a car by philosophy professor Dr Charlie Thame, who rushed after him and got into the passenger seat. A struggle broke out inside the car, during which Dr Thame said Smith attempted to punch him and grab his testicles. He also claimed Smith repeatedly reached towards his waistband, leading him to fear he was trying to retrieve a knife.

Dr Thame said he attempted to drag Smith from the Astra and punched him on the nose before his arm slipped beneath Smith's armpit and into a headlock. He released him immediately when a neighbour screamed nearby. Smith suddenly stopped struggling and was unconscious. Dr Thame may have restrained Smith for 'no longer than one minute and 45 seconds and probably a shorter period'.

The coroner praised Dr Thame's actions, describing them as courageous and carried out in self-defence while protecting family members and neighbours. The inquest heard Smith had taken a combination of drugs, including cocaine and ketamine, before the incident unfolded. The neck hold had 'more than minimally contributed to the cardiac arrest occurring when it did', but there was no criticism of Dr Thame.

Dr Thame strongly denied claims that he had placed his knee on Smith's neck or repeatedly punched him. He said his actions were entirely justifiable in preventing his father from being killed or seriously injured





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Car Thief Police Pursuit Burglary Escape Attempt Headlock Self-Defence Drugs Cardiac Arrest Restraint Courageous Actions

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Car thief died after philosophy professor put him in headlock, inquest hearsDaniel Smith, a drug-addicted car thief, died after being restrained by philosophy professor Dr Charlie Thame during a pursuit in Axminster, Devon. The inquest heard that Smith behaved like a trapped wild animal and died from cardiac arrest and restraint.

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Philosophy Professor Cleared After Car Thief's Accidental Death in Headlock IncidentA philosophy professor who subdued a suspected car thief with a headlock was cleared of wrongdoing after an inquest ruled the death accidental. The thief, Daniel Smith, died from cardiac arrest following a chaotic pursuit and struggle, exacerbated by drug use and physical exertion. The coroner praised the professor's actions as self-defense and courageous.

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