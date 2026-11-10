Philly Weather: Warm Start to the Week Followed by Storm and Cold Snap

Philadelphia will experience sunny conditions with highs near 66 degrees early this week, but a coastal storm will bring rain Thursday. A subsequent cold front will push temperatures down into the 40s for Friday and Saturday before a rebound next week.

Sunshine is on the way to warm us into the mid-60s this afternoon, with a high of 66° in Philadelphia. It will stay breezy at times, with steady winds around 15 mph and gusts of 20 to 25 mph during the afternoon.

Wednesday is another beauty with less wind and partly sunny skies. Another chilly start in the 30s and 40s gives way to a high of 66°. Clouds build Wednesday night, and a developing coastal storm could start spreading rain into our area Thursday morning. Thursday looks like a rainy day, though temperatures will be about average, with a high of 59°.

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Showers continue into Thursday night and Friday morning before starting to clear out in the afternoon. Unfortunately, as the storm pulls away, a gusty northwest wind kicks in and ushers in much colder air for Friday and the weekend. Friday stays in the 40s all day, 45° in the morning and 48° in the afternoon. Saturday is partly cloudy, blustery, and cold, with a high of 48° that will feel like the low 40s with the wind.

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Sunday is still a bit breezy, but partly sunny and dry, with a high of 50° that will feel like the mid-40s. Then the winds settle down, and temperatures rebound next week with sunshine and highs in the 50s and low 60s.