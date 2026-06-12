Philly to give out grants of up to $100k through Curbside Appeal Program

Mayor Cherelle Parker has announced that selected blocks could receive up to $100,000 for improvements through her new Curbside Appeal Program.

Mayor Cherelle Parker has announced that selected blocks could receive up to $100,000 for improvements through her new Curbside Appeal Program.

“Every Philadelphian deserves to live on a block they can be proud of,” said Mayor Parker in a statement. “The Curbside Appeal Program gives neighbors the resources to come together, improve their surroundings, and strengthen the sense of community that makes our city special. This is what One Philly looks like in action.

”Potential improvements may include selective tree trimming or replacement, garden beds and plantings, lawn restoration and seeding, fence installation or repair, vacant lot cleanup, and other enhancements selected by participating residents, officials said. According to officials with Philadelphia's Division of Housing and Community Development, which is administering this program, organizers expect 10 blocks across the city to be selected to receive grants through this effort.

“The Curbside Appeal Program reflects what the H.O. M.E. Initiative is all about: investing in neighborhoods and empowering residents to help shape the future of their communities,” said Jessie Lawrence, City’s Director of Planning and Development in a statement.

“By partnering directly with neighbors, we're helping transform blocks in ways that reflect the priorities of the people who live there while building stronger, more connected communities. ”In order to be eligible, organizers said, at least 50% of households on a block must be interested in applying and be included on the team application. Located in an income-eligible census tract where more than 50% of residents are at or below 100% the area median income.

Proof of income documents are not required. Homeowners whose properties are receiving improvements must provide written authorization . This will be collected from blocks selected for the program. If a building code violation exists, the property owners must work towards correcting the violation.

If selected, at least 75% of block households must sign a petition that they are aware of the potential curbside improvements. Selected blocks will be announced in August and, officials said, improvements are expected to begin on each block in the fall.





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