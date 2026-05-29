Philly school board approves $4.6 billion budget amid plans to close schools

The School District of Philadelphia approved a $4.6 billion budget and a $1.5 billion capital plan despite a projected deficit.

The Philadelphia school board approved an operating budget of $4.6 billion even as they plan to close 17 schools. NBC10’s Matt DeLucia has more. The School District of Philadelphia has approved a $4.6 billion operating budget for the next school year, despite facing a projected deficit of about $300 million.

The budget was approved during a school board hearing on Thursday, May 28 where several people, including teachers, offered testimony about the district's financial plans. The budget includes cuts to a number of positions, including substitutes, and reassigns some roles within the district. One teacher said he is concerned the staffing changes could lead to larger class sizes. The board also approved a six-year capital budget totaling $1.5 billion.

The funding is intended to support renovations and upgrades throughout the district. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.





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