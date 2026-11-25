“It’s not going to be a fun day, that’s for sure,” said Ray Martin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly.

Strong storms with high winds and heavy rainfall are expected to hit the Philadelphia region on Thanksgiving, bringing the potential for tree damage, power outages, and localized flooding.

“It’s not going to be a fun day, that’s for sure,” said Ray Martin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly. “Especially if you are close to the Shore. ” The immediate Philadelphia area is expected to be under a high-wind watch from late Wednesday night through late Thursday night, according to a Tuesday afternoon weather service forecast . Wind gusts could approach 60 mph, Martin said, with sustained winds ranging from 30 to 40 mph.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Quiet week before an impactful Thanksgiving storm

And then there’s the rain. The Philadelphia region is generally expected to get between one and two inches of precipitation, with some areas possibly seeing three inches. That amount of rain could lead to localized flooding in areas with poor drainage, places with small streams or creeks, and spots where storm drains may be clogged by fallen leaves, Martin said.

Atlantic City braces for flooding The larger flooding concern is along coastal areas, where higher rainfall amounts and higher tides are expected, forecasts indicated. In Atlantic City , officials warned residents to stay home during and after Thanksgiving’s high tide, between roughly 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. “Do not come outside,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said, adding that residents ought to hunker down with family.

Emergency Management Chief Scott Evans said predicted winds of up to 60 mph could keep back-bay waters from draining, and some road closures were expected — including the Black Horse and White Horse Pikes. The Atlantic City Expressway would be the only way in and out until floodwaters recede in the afternoon, he said.

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“There will be road closures,” Evans said. “We are in a major flooding threat. ” Officials urged residents to park cars in two garages, the Wave parking garage and the garage at Showboat, where residents could use the code ACRES for free parking.

“We know the areas of our city that flood,” Evans said. Roads expected to be inundated during the morning high tide include West End, Fairmount , Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. Officials were readying water rescue equipment and expecting another round of beach erosion.

“We’re going to feel it,” Evans said. “From the Steel Pier up to the jetty, we’re going to be losing a lot of our real estate. ” What about the Thanksgiving Day parade? In Philadelphia, the day’s biggest festivities — namely, the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade — are expected to go on as usual, organizers said.

Rain or shine.

“We are committed to having a safe and fun morning for everyone, from the participants to the fans on the street,” 6abc spokesperson Mike Monsell said. “We are watching the forecast and will make changes as we need to — but regardless, it will be a wonderful morning. ” If the weather does impact the Turkey Day revelry, it will mark the third parade this year marred by inclement conditions.

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In January, disruptive high winds prompted the Mummers Parade to postpone its string band competition for the first time in 125 years . And on July 3, the city’s Semiquincentennial parade was canceled due to scorching temperatures . High winds have affected the 6abc Thanksgiving Parade in the past.

In 2019, for example, strong gusts of up to 50 mph kept the traditional giant balloons from delighting paradegoers — a festive casualty that, Inquirer reports from the time indicate , did not completely dampen the mood.

“We’re a little bummed, but it doesn’t matter,” one attendee said at the time. “We’re still having fun. ” The city, meanwhile, said it was actively monitoring weather conditions. Future updates on the day’s events will be announced by 6abc.

If you don’t want to brave the wind and rain, you can still watch the parade on 6abc starting at 8:30 a.m., with Alicia Vitarelli and Rick Williams hosting. Could be worse While a wet, windy, possibly destructive, and decidedly unaccommodating Thanksgiving is not exactly what most folks have in mind for a good holiday, there exist less convenient possibilities.

The storm could have hit on Wednesday or Sunday — two heavy travel days when folks travel into and out of the area to get to their celebrations. Those days are among the heaviest travel days of the entire year in the United States, and while some travel impacts are possible Thursday, they would be a near certainty before or after the holiday.

“We’re glad it’s not happening or Sunday,” Martin said. “It would be worse. If this happened one day earlier, man …”