Philly’s newest bridge over the Schuylkill swings opens to the public. Here’s how it works.

Today, the newly refurbished Schuykill River Crossing Swing Bridge will finally open to the public for the first time.

The long-awaited Schuylkill River Crossing Swing Bridge is finally open to the public today. Today, the newly refurbished Schuylkill River Crossing Swing Bridge will finally swing open to the public for the first time since 1976.

By reusing foundations from the original 1901 swing bridge, this eight-year-long refurbishment restores a piece of Philadelphia history. Prior to 1777, this crossing north of Bartram’s Garden was a ferry route – hence the neighborhood name, Grays Ferry. The new bridge is slightly taller than 26 feet above high tide so recreational boaters and jet skis can pass freely below, according to Tyler Barile, assistant chief construction engineer for the Philadelphia Department of Streets.

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For larger boats – like commercial traffic, fireboats, and barges – the span will open for river traffic by appointment. An on-site streets department worker in a nearby operating house controls the swinging process that Barile described as being “kind of like a Swiss watch. ” A warning bell rings to alert pedestrians and cyclists before the operator closes the gates to the bridge on the Schuylkill River Trail.

Next, the operator disengages locks that connect to the truss and the approaches . The truss then slightly lowers with lift jacks so it can be swung to allow boats to pass below. The entire weight of the truss now balances entirely on a center pivot. This is so frictionless that workers were able to spin it by hand during assembly.

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The steel mechanical pivot sits on the central pier , which also holds all of the machinery. Altogether, it weighs about 60,000 pounds, heavier than two school buses. On each side of the pivot, an electric motor drives a gearbox to generate torque … … which turns a small gear along a large stationary gear, slowly rotating the entire span. Now the bridge is fully rotated 90 degrees.

Green lights on the Grays Ferry Avenue Bridge illuminate over the now-open river channels. Once the river is clear of water traffic, the operator starts the process to return the bridge to its original position. While moving, six balance wheels move along a circular track to provide stability, like training wheels on a bike. When the truss has returned, jacks lift it back into its locked position.

The operator then engages the lock mechanism to fully secure the truss to the approach. Gates are now open again to trail users. This entire process of swinging the bridge takes roughly one to two minutes. Now that construction is complete , pedestrians and cyclists can travel on trails between Center City and Kingsessing virtually car-free.

The trail also connects Bartram's Garden in Southwest Philadelphia to the Grays Ferry Crescent Trail, and the rest of the Schuylkill River Trail. Brennan Flanagan, resident engineer at Urban Engineers, is one of the contractors hired by the city to provide construction management oversight for the $28 million bridge project. He usually works on heavy highways, large roads, and trains.

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"It's awesome to do one for pedestrian and bike traffic. It's awesome to see the city spend money this way. ” Design and development: Jasen Lo, Sam Morris, and Garland Fordice Videography & Video Editing: Gabe Coffey & Jasen Lo Our reporting is directly supported by reader subscriptions. If you want more journalism like this story, please subscribe today