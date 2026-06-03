On Wednesday, Bridges will embark on his second NBA Finals appearance, in Game 1 against the Spurs. It’s one of many career milestones, all of which wouldn’t be possible without his “Mama.”

Philly’s Mikal Bridges is in his second NBA Finals. His grit comes from his mom, who raised him as a single parent. On Wednesday, Bridges will embark on his second NBA Finals appearance, in Game 1 against the Spurs.

It’s one of many career milestones, all of which wouldn’t be possible without his “Mama. ”. This was where her childhood began, but not where it ended. Rivers’ mother, Antonia Tucker, was raising three kids on her own.

Some nights, they went without dinner; paying rent was a constant struggle. So the family would move. They spent some time with Rivers’ aunt in the Bartram Village projects.

Then they relocated to 58th and Master, and then to 48th and Walnut. Tucker had two jobs. During the day, she’d work in customer service, and at night, she’d clean hotels. Rivers would take care of her brothers while her mother was gone.

This wasn’t an easy arrangement, but it taught the young girl a valuable lesson. Mike Gansey is the guy for Bob Myers and the Sixers on paper. But what exactly will that mean in practice?in the mid-1990s — the first member of her immediate family to go to college — which is where she met Jack Bridges, aThey started dating, and in 1996, Tyneeha gave birth to a son, Mikal Bridges.

She was 19, and separated from Jack not long after. Family and friends were skeptical that she’d be able to have a career of her own while raising a child. But the West Philadelphia native was determined to prove them wrong. And she did.

Over the next 29 years, Tyneeha would get her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as she steadily climbed the corporate ladder, all while nurturing a young boy with NBA aspirations. That boy is now one of the best basketball players in the world. Bridges has won two national championships atOn Wednesday night, he’ll embark on his second NBA Finals appearance, in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs.

It’s one of many career milestones, all of which wouldn’t be possible without his “Mama. ”After Bridges was born, his mother tried to stay at IUP, but found it difficult without an income. So she returned home in search of a job, and a way to chip away at her education.

She was hired in the late 1990s to work in the mailroom at Vanguard, an investment company headquartered in Valley Forge, and began taking business administration classes at Cabrini College. Jack Bridges stayed in touch with Mikal through phone calls, attending his games, and the occasional visit, usually at the McDonald’s inThe NBA thinks it solved its tanking problem. But some La Salle researchers might have a better fix.

“As far as him playing sports, I have to credit that to him, to his mom, to his environment,” Jack Bridges said. “Those things were available . His mom did a great job of always keeping him busy. ” Devon was where Bridges’ love for basketball began to take shape.

He was a mainstay on his elementary school basketball team — nicknamed the “Devon Dudes” — and would shoot hoops at South Devon Park . Rivers’ goal was to give her son access to a life she didn’t have. This meant going to the best schools, working with the best basketball coaches, and feeling safe as he navigated everyday life.there were times when the family felt out of place.

The suburb was full of beautiful, centuries-old colonial and Tudor homes. Rivers and Bridges shared a small, two-bedroom apartment. One day, when Bridges was in the second grade, he asked his mother why they couldn’t live in “a big house like my friends. ” Rivers told her son that one day, he’d not only have a big house, but a place down the shore, and all the success he could dream of.

He looked at her and shrugged his shoulders.

“He was like, ‘OK! ’” Rivers recalled.

“But I said, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to get that big house soon. ’ He said, ‘OK, Mom. ’ And gave me a hug. ” She held back tears in the moment, but cried herself to sleep.

It was hard for Rivers to imagine working any harder. On top of her job at Vanguard, she’d pick up part-time gigs, like tutoring local students in the area. After she helped her son with his homework, and put him to bed, she’d stay up until three or four in the morning, doing homework of her own. Rivers was only able to take one class at a time at Cabrini, so it took years to get her degree.

From the ‘Nova Knicks to a Sixers castoff turned Spurs starter: All the Philly connections to the NBA Finals “But we laugh about it now,” she said.

“I told Mikal, ‘Remember when you told me that? ’ He said, ‘I’m sorry, Mom, I put too much pressure on you, I’m so sorry. ’ “I said, ‘No, you didn’t really put pressure on me, that was my fuel to work harder. So I could provide a better life for you.

’” Just like Rivers saw grit in her mother, Bridges saw grit in his. Basketball was not an inexpensive sport, and Rivers spent every paycheck on coaches and camps. For a while, she had no savings, and was only able to contribute toward monthly bills, rather than paying them in full. But things got easier.

She eventually got her degree. After nearly nine years at Vanguard, during which she’d worked her way up from sorting mail to becoming a senior 401 administrator, she was hired as a project manager at Merrill Lynch. , and Bridges transferred to Great Valley High School, where he played basketball under coach Jim Nolan. He spent his springs and summers on Devon’s AAU team, Team Next.

Rivers was at every game, and became a coach of sorts at home. She’d make her son do 10-20 pushups for each missed foul shot. This routine ended when he went to Villanova, but it does seem to have left a positive impact; Bridges is an 84% free throw shooter in his eight-year NBA career. In 2013, coach Rob Moore of Constitution High School told Jack about a well-known AAU program in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, Team Final.

One of Moore’s players, Ahmad Gilbert, was on the roster, and Moore thought it would be worth reaching out to the team’s coach, Rob Brown. Jared McCain has been successful in OKC. What type of return at No. 22 would make the Sixers trade a success? Bridges tried out and earned a spot.

His parents quickly realized that it would change the course of his career. Not long after he joined the EYBL team, Bridges and Team Final headed to a summer circuit in Anaheim, Calif. Tyneeha had a fear of flying, so Jack offered to take Mikal. It was a whole new level of exposure and competition.

All of a sudden, Bridges was going up against future NBA players like Devin Booker; renowned coaches Rick Pitino and Tom Izzo were in the stands. While Team Final put Mikal in front of a wider audience, it also required much more travel.

This was challenging for Rivers to manage; she’d have to get off work early to take him to practice in She would also drive him to tournaments, like Peach Jam in South Carolina . But the sacrifice paid off. Bridges had a great showing in his year on the EYBL circuit, and earned a number of scholarship offers. He chose Villanova, which, like Team Final, proved to be a career-altering decision.

It started slow. Bridges redshirted his first year, spending his time building strength and honing skill rather than competing on the court. Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch met Joel Embiid, watched the Eagles from space, and is a Flyers diehard But his mom still went to every game, and still sent him an encouraging text messages beforehand, even though they both knew he’d be on the bench.

“I would text him and we would count down,” she said. “Thirty-nine games, 20 games left, 10 games left. I said, ‘This is the last game, this is it. ’” The next year, Bridges appeared in all 40 of the Wildcats’ games, solidifying himself as a reliable bench player, one who would contribute to Villanova’s 2015-16 NCAA title.

By his junior year, Bridges had put on almost 30 pounds. He was a more complete player, one who could handle the physicality of the Big East. Bridges averaged 32.1 minutes, 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. He was named to multiple all-American teams, and the recipient of the Julius Erving Award, which goes to the nation’s top collegiate small forward.

He ended his time at Villanova with another NCAA championship in 2018, the Wildcats’ second in three years. Bridges declared for the NBA draft just over a week later. Rivers had worked in human resources for the Sixers throughout her son’s college career, and had just been promoted to global vice president of human resources for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Who is new Sixers president Mike Gansey?

From a classic battle with Chris Paul to almost losing his leg, here’s what to know. So when the Sixers selected Bridges with the 10th overall pick, Rivers was beside herself with excitement. Her mind raced with possibilities. She could continue to attend all of his games.

They could have lunch together, and sneak in visits at the Sixers’ facility. But that blissful reverie came to an abrupt halt. Minutes after Bridges was drafted, the Sixers traded him to the Phoenix Suns for Zhaire Smith , and a 2021 first-round pick. Instead of playing for his hometown team, only a short drive from his mother, Rivers and Bridges would be thousands of miles apart for the first time in their lives.

“He called me,” she said. “‘Mom, you OK? ’ I was being strong. I was like, ‘I’m OK if you’re OK.

How are you feeling? ’ He’s like, ‘We will get through it. ’A Villanova homecoming Being so far from home was difficult at first. But Bridges grew to love his stay in Phoenix, which included an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, and was disappointed when he was traded to Brooklyn in 2023.

His trade to the Knicks in 2024 felt like a homecoming. Bridges was reunited with college teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, playing in Madison Square Garden again, just like they had in the Big East Tournament. Starting on Wednesday night, the former Villanova stars will try to win the Knicks’ first championship in 53 years. Rivers will be at every game, watching with anxious excitement.

No matter how it ends, the single mother will know that her son has made the most of her sacrifice. That the late nights studying, the long drives to practice, the paychecks spent on camps, were all worth it.

“I’ll sit out there on his deck, and I’ll look at the water,” she said. “I’ll take myself back to the second grader who wondered why our house was so small. “To have this big beautiful home in Avalon, and the beautiful place he has in New York, I just quietly weep sometimes. I’ll remind myself of where we were, and where we are. 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