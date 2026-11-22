The 7-year-old's mother faces kidnapping for ransom, concealment of whereabouts of child and other charges as police continue looking for her son.

Police are urging anyone with information on 7-year-old Franklin Gibson's whereabouts to call the PPD's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252 or call 911. Gibson was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 14, at around 9:58 p.m. at the 7200 block of Limekiln Pike in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood, police said.

Gibson was described as a Black male, 4 feet tall, weighing approximately 65 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Gibson's mother, Lynn Chamberlain, was the the last person seen with him and she was arrested on Friday, Nov. 20, but the boy remains missing. According to court documents, Chamberlain was charged with concealment of whereabouts of child, kidnapping for ransom, interference with custody of child and endangering welfare of child.

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Police are concerned for Gibson's wellbeing and anyone with with information on Gibson's whereabouts to call the PPD's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252 or call 911. Gibson was reported twice before, police told NBC10. Once on Sept. 29, and again on Oct. 20, but he was found both times.