Philly progressives are eyeing the mayor's office after State Rep. Chris Rabb's win in the 3rd Congressional District, but a challenger to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker would be considered an underdog due to her incumbency and backing from the Democratic establishment.

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We may see a bit of rain today, and highs are expected to be near 80. Philly progressives are eyeing the mayor’s office after State Rep. Chris Rabb’s win in the 3rd Congressional District.

But any challenger to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker would And a group of 1960s Haverford College alumni has been writing to school officials, urging them to form a committee to consider removing U.S. Commerce Secretary and mega donor HowardIn a little more than 10 months, Mayor Parker, a centrist Democrat and Philly’s first female mayor, will be up for reelection. She has not officially announced a campaign, but all signs indicate she intends to run again.

Any challenger to Parker would be considered an underdog, though. The mayor has the power of incumbency; no mayor in the last eight decades in our deep-blue city has lost a bid for a second term. And Parker is backed by the city’s long-powerful Democratic establishment, contributing to the foregone conclusion that their allied mayor would win again.

However, some on the left see a coalescence of forces that could bolster their chances: national frustration with the Democratic establishment and a widespread anti-incumbent sentiment, among other factors. They also see potential signs of Parker’s power waning. But the biggest question for progressives in the approaching mayoral race remains: Who could be their candidate?

A Democratic strategist based in Philadelphia said there are few, if any, challengers to Parker who couldAbout a dozen vocal Haverford College alumni have come out in strident disagreement with president Wendy Raymond’s decision to not take steps toward considering the removal of Howard Lutnick’s name from the school library. Several in the group have called for Raymond’s resignation, while at least one said he had withheld his donation.

Some were critical of Lutnick even before Department of Justice documents released earlier this year showed he had contact with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as recently as 2018, long after Epstein pleaded guilty to obtaining a minor for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. But Raymond stood by and explained her decision during a Zoom call this week with former board members, and the current board chair said Lutnick himself feels that he is being targeted in a witch hunt, according to accounts of the meeting.

“I am appalled,” one alumni wrote to Raymond. “You should resign immediately so Haverford‘s board can replace you with a leader who Three Philly officers were wounded in a shooting after a verbal altercation with a retired city firefighter escalated, and the man opened fire on them, officials said.

The gunman, identified as Eric Franks, was killed by officers in response,The feud between Anthropic and the Trump administration escalated again Saturday after the government took the unusual step of demanding that the artificial intelligence company cut offThe Urban League of Greater Philadelphia is opening a free clinic in West Philadelphia for people without health insurance. The $8 million Center for Well-Being will also offer workforce development,Jalen Brunson, a Villanova alumnus, and the Comeback Knicks did it again.

Now they’re the Champion Knicks for the first time in 53 years after Jayzen Smith, a recent graduate of West Philadelphia High, overcame housing and food insecurity. He graduated with honors last week and is employed full-time in operations with the Penn Medicine health system. But the diploma, the accolades, and the steady pathAnd be sure to take the rest of our quiz to see if you can identify the current logos for other Philly businesses.

All the adorable pets we’ve met at different Havens. Because when you tour a Philly home every week, you’re bound to meet some photogenicThink back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are.

Then email it to us for a chance to beI grew up in New Jersey, about a 15-minute ride to the stadium complex in South Philly. So naturally, I was a Phillies / Eagles / Flyers / Sixers fan. Philadelphia is a great sports city, but I get why most of the country doesn’t understand us. Having rejoiced through the ups and downs of our teams, Philly fans have developed a hard edge.

After numerous collapses, we have always been nervous if a season is going too well. Other cities’ fans wonder why we can’t relax and enjoy the prosperity, but we are too afraid that it will end any minute. We are, for the most part, a pretty intelligent fan base, and will not put up with any nonsense being passed off as wisdom.

When Bill Giles told us thatA sports writer captured the very essence of being a Philly fan by saying that, “Philadelphia fans will tolerate losing, barely. What they won’t tolerate is not trying. ” It’s a great time to be a sports fan in Philadelphia, especially with the World Cup finally here. 👋 Have a great day, folks!

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I am a social media editor and also contribute to programming our home page and alert notifications, working to bring you the latest Philly news any time, anywhere. 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PhillyInquirer / 🏆 81. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philly Mayor Progressives Election Cherelle L. Parker Howard Lutnick

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