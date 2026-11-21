Philadelphia is gearing up for a busy weekend as road closures take effect ahead of marathon events expected to bring thousands of runners and visitors to the city.

and Eakins Oval have already closed for the remainder of the weekend as the city prepares to host a record number of participants. Approximately 40,000 runners are expected to take part in the half marathon Saturday and the full marathon Sunday.

The influx of runners and visitors is expected to create additional traffic challenges across the city.

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"It could be a little bit nightmarish, plus the work on I-95. But you know, that's how a city works," said Stephen Schaefer of Port Richmond. Many runners are traveling from out of town and will be experiencing Philadelphia for the first time.

"This is the first time out here. Came out here for the race this weekend, so looking forward to it. Can't wait to run by some of these streets," said Jenna Herzog of Massachusetts. Road closures will remain in place throughout the weekend.

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Combined with a home game for the Eagles on Sunday afternoon and the possibility of stormy weather, officials expect conditions to be challenging for drivers. Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game "I actually do a little ride share on the side so it's gonna be a little bit crazy knowing where to pick up and where to drop off," Schaefer said.

"Obviously we're gonna just stay out of this area and stay up by Port Richmond or cross into Jersey if we need things. " While the closures may create headaches for drivers, local vendors are hoping the increased foot traffic will boost business. Vendors at Dilworth Park's holiday market are preparing for large crowds. Christmas Village in LOVE Park is scheduled to open Saturday.

"The increase in traffic with the Marathon definitely has picked up over the years, especially with people really focusing on shopping small," said Alyssa Wisser of Stoked Pineapple. "Over the years we've seen that trend go up too. So the combination of the two, we're hoping for a really good weekend.

""I'm not worried about it," said John Donavan. Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game