After 13 years of anticipation, gamers can finally return to Vice City with the release of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' at midnight on Thursday.

After 13 years of anticipation, gamers can finally return to Vice City with the release of"Grand Theft Auto VI" at midnight on Thursday. At midnight on Thursday, gamers will finally get a chance to play the latest installment of "Grand Theft Auto".

The hype surrounding this game has reached an all-time high around the world. Gamers say they have waited 13 years for this moment.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Release Contrasts With Plummeting Real Car Theft Rates

"I don't think we've had a release this big," said Carlos Tovar, the head of strategy and creative at GameSquare. "It's a really interesting moment where I think this is something we will remember for a long time. " GameSquare, which is a media, entertainment, and tech company, will be studying gaming consumer behavior after the release.

That survey found that 84% of them intend to buy "Grand Theft Auto IV". 72% plan to cut back spending elsewhere to afford the game. 80% have considered pulling an all-nighter to play, while 36% of gamers surveyed said they will call out sick from work to play.

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"13 years ago, some of the folks who were playing that beloved game are in a completely different place in their life. Now they are met with this really interesting moment where they have responsibilities," he added.31 minutes ago Action News spoke with Anthony Delia, of South Philadelphia, at a Game Stop on Wednesday evening. He has been anxiously waiting for this release.

"So excited to play it. I've been thinking about it for months and months," he said.

"They delayed it two times. It's finally coming.

" Some gamers decided to celebrate the release at Open World Gaming in Kensington, where they are holding a "GTA" lockout from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday. Antonio Griffin, the owner of Open World Gaming, said, "I'm really excited because, like I said, we put everything together last minute. The hype is just more exciting.

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" Speaking about the impact of this game, Tovar told Action News, "It's just really just showcasing how attention is changing, but more importantly, that gaming, more than ever, is pop culture. It's everywhere. There's concerts going on about this. There's house parties.

There's just a lot happening. "