Philly Fans Celebrate Eagles Super Bowl Victory With New Murals

The city of Philadelphia is buzzing with excitement following the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory. To commemorate this historic win, a wave of new Eagles-themed murals has appeared throughout the city, joining existing tributes to the team. These murals capture the passion and spirit of Eagles fans, celebrating iconic players, memorable moments, and the unwavering support of the city.

From the stoic and focused eagle outside Lincoln Financial Field to the vibrant celebration of Saquon Barkley's arrival, these artworks offer a glimpse into the city's love affair with its football team.Some murals, like the one at the Horatio B. Hackett School, go beyond mere fandom, incorporating the community and the joy of the game. Created as part of the Eagles Annual Playground Build, it features students' drawings and celebrates the shared experience of sport and togetherness. These murals are not just eye-catching pieces of art; they are interactive experiences that allow fans to connect with their team in a tangible way. They are invitations to celebrate, to reminisce, and to share in the pride of being an Eagles fan





