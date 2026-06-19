A disciplinary panel suspended Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's offiCe from federal court for three years after finding former Law Division chief Nancy Winkelman knowingly misled a judge in efforts to overturn a death sentence,revealing a pattern of misconduct.

District Attorney Larry Krasner s office has been suspended from practicing in federal court for three years following a disciplinary panel's conclusion that a former senior prosecutor knowingly misled a judge while seeking to overturn a death sentence .

The panel, composed of Judges Paul Diamond, Gerald Pappert, and John Gallagher of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, found that Nancy Winkelman, the former Law Division chief, made material misrepresentations in an effort to vacate the death sentence of convicted murderer Terrance Wharton. The recommendation, issued on October 27 and adopted by Chief Judge Wendy Beetlestone on March 9, remains under seal pending appeals.

The suspension stems from a broader pattern of conduct within Krasners office that has drawn scrutiny from federal courts and state authorities alike. The case originated with Whartons conviction for the 1984 murders of Bradley and Ferne Hart,whom prosecutors said he strangled and drowned after terrorizing their family for months over a disputed debt. The couple's infant daughter, Lisa, survived after being left alone in the home for days.

In seeking to reduce Wharton's death sentence to life imprisonment, prosecutors from Krasner's office represented that the victims' family supported the relocate. Yet, it was later discovered that they had not contacted Lisa Hart-Newman, the victims' daughter,who opposed the effort. U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg, who presided over the matter, rejected the request,ordered apology letters to the family,and found the offices review of the case patently deficient.

The disciplinary panel determined that Winkelman was willfully blind to and complicit in misrepresentations made by former Assistant District Attorney Paul George, who was disbarred from federal court last year. The judges described George as the quarterback of the effort but held Winkelman equally responsible for betraying the public's trust. Winkelman, who led the law division beginning in 2018, is appealing the three-year suspension.

Her attorney argues that the ruling is infected by serious errors and that the panel misinterpreted her actions. The controversy extends beyond this single case, as the court has also ordered the Pennsylvania Attorney Generals office to review future cases in which Krasner's office seeks to reverse convictions, cIting a pattern of unreliable representations to judges.

Krasner,a progressive district attorney elected in 2017 with backing from liberal megadonor George Soros, has faced ongoing criticism from conservative and moderate quarters for his policies on criminal justice reform, including his office's efforts to vacate death sentences. This latest sanction underscores the tension between Krasner's reformist agenda and the judiciary's insistence on procedural integrity. The outcome of Winkelman's appeal could set a precedent for how prosecutorial misconduct is addressed in federal courts, particularly in cases involving capital punishment





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Larry Krasner Nancy Winkelman Death Sentence Misrepresentation Disciplinary Suspension

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