Philadelphia City Council is set to vote on a new trash contract Wednesday amid calls to stop sending the city's waste to Delaware County.

amid calls to stop sending the city's waste to Delaware County and shut down an incinerator in Chester. WATCH HERE City Council subpoenaed Eric Bazis, a former operations supervisor at the plant, to testify during the hearing, which will include a vote on the city's contract with Reworld, a waste incineration company that operates a facility in Delaware County.

Lawyers for the company argued that Bazis could not testify because of a confidentiality order in place amid ongoing litigation. However, the city's attorney called it a"gag order" and said City Council isn't interested in any information that would be considered confidential. In the lawsuit, Bazis claims that plant managers instructed him"to set filtration settings to emit sulfur dioxide, a harmful pollutant, as close to the legal concentration limit at that plant of 29 parts per million as possible.

Also read Former Reworld employee allowed to testify as City Council plans to vote on new trash contract

That sometimes resulted in emissions levels temporarily exceeding the legal limit.

"The debate over the new waste contract pits the cost and logistical challenges of disposing of hundreds of thousands of tons of Philadelphia's waste against concerns about air pollution and environmental justice in a city that already hosts a concentration of industrial facilities. The Reworld Delaware Valley waste facility sits along the Delaware River in Chester and is one of the largest waste-to-energy incinerators in the country.

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Philadelphia paid Reworld $13.2 million in fiscal year 2026, according to the Philadelphia Managing Director's Office. Democratic Chester Mayor Stefan Roots has urged Philadelphia leaders to consider the burden their waste places on Chester.

“You've already protected your people, Philadelphia. You eliminated incineration in the city of Philadelphia years ago,” Roots said.

“Kind of look back and have some sympathy for us. We don't want incineration here either. ”