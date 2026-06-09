Phillip Schofield's Rehabilitation Supported by Friends as Emily Atack Bans Children from Wedding and Royal Family Celebrates

A roundup of celebrity news includes Phillip Schofield's friends rallying for his TV return, Emily Atack's childfree wedding policy, Alan Davies's rain-ruined holiday, Rupert Everett's comments on stars' hygiene, Earl Spencer's wife's axe-throwing, and Stephanie Phillips's pregnancy.

The former ITV presenter Phillip Schofield , who resigned after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague, is reportedly working towards a television comeback with the support of friends.

Actor Darren Day, a long-time friend, described Schofield as a good man and noted that he is being backed by Ant and Dec. Day recalled their friendship, which began after he succeeded Schofield in a stage production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1993, and shared memories of socializing together.

Meanwhile, actress Emily Atack has announced a childfree wedding, revealing that many of her guests are supportive of the decision. Comedian Alan Davies cut short a holiday in Spain due to poor weather, while actor Rupert Everett commented on the personal hygiene habits of Julia Roberts and Madonna. Earl Spencer, brother of Princess Diana, showcased his new wife Cat Jarman's axe-throwing skills during her birthday celebrations at Althorp.

In other news, Stephanie, the half-sister of Peter Phillips, is pregnant and displayed her baby bump at his recent wedding to Harriet Sperling. Stephanie, an equestrian, shares a father with Peter and Zara Tindall





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Phillip Schofield Darren Day Ant And Dec Emily Atack Childfree Wedding Alan Davies Rupert Everett Julia Roberts Madonna Earl Spencer Cat Jarman Peter Phillips Stephanie Phillips Pregnancy

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