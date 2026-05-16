Phillip Schofield’s Life After This Morning Scandal

Three years after sensationally standing down as the host of ITV’s This Morning, Phillip Schofield has broken his silence about his life. He has accepted he has no future in television and is content and happy with his new life out of the spotlight.

Phillip Schofield ’s day begins by walking his chocolate cockapoo Alfie around a leafy enclave of west London. He sensationally stood down as the host of ITV’s This Morning three years ago, following a dramatic fallout with his co-presenter Holly Willoughby .

His exit was prompted by her belief that he wasn’t being honest about a relationship with a much younger colleague, which he claimed was just a friendship. In a stunning mea culpa email sent to me on May 26, 2023, Phil admitted he had indeed had an affair with the runner – more than 30 years his junior – and lied about it. He described his affair as ‘unwise but not illegal’ and apologised for lying to his family.

Despite representing him for decades, his talent agency YMU dumped him after 35 years. His life changed overnight, and he has now accepted he has no future in television. He has split from his wife Stephanie and is unlikely to have a future in television, but he is content and happy with his new life out of the spotlight





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Phillip Schofield This Morning Holly Willoughby Affair YMU Stephanie Divorce Life Out Of The Spotlight

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Phillip Schofield’s Life After This Morning ScandalThree years after sensationally standing down as the host of ITV’s This Morning, Phillip Schofield has broken his silence about his life. He has accepted he has no future in television and is content and happy with his new life out of the spotlight.

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